Why Nick Sirianni will be the Eagles head coach past the 2026 season

The Philadelphia Eagles have had unprecedented success under Nick Sirianni as their head coach, winning a Super Bowl title, three NFC East titles, and making the playoffs in all five seasons he's been the head coach.

Even with all the accolades, there always seems to be doubts regarding Sirianni's future as the head coach. The run of success Sirianni has sustained has led to high expectations,

Coming off an 11-6 season and a wild card playoff loss in the year following a Super Bowl title raised even more questions about Sirianni's future. The Eagles head coach has the biggest vote of confidence from the most important figure in the organization.

“His performance has been nothing short of outstanding," Lurie said at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona last week. "One of the best — first, what, five years in the history of the NFL? Two Super Bowls in three years, one of which we won, one of which was taken away from us."

The resume speaks for itself when it comes to Sirianni. The Eagles head coach has the third-most wins (65) by a head coach in their first five seasons with a franchise, with only George Seifert (68, 1989-1993 San Francisco 49ers) and Tony Dungy (67, 2002-2006 Indianapolis Colts) having more.

Sirianni is the fourth head coach in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs in each of his first five years, joining Bill Cowher, John Harbaugh, and Chuck Knox. He joins Andy Reid and Tony Dungy as the only head coaches to have four seasons of 11+ wins in their first five seasons with a team.

Not only has Sirianni been successful with the Eagles, he's also one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. Sirianni has a .694 win percentage as a head coach, fifth best in NFL history. Only Guy Chamberlin (.784), John Madden (.759), Vince Lombardi (.738), and George Allen (.712) are higher.

The Eagles are 59-26 in Sirianni's first five seasons. He's the only head coach to take the franchise to the Super Bowl twice and has the highest win percentage in franchise history.

Based on the run of success, it's easy to see why Sirianni is getting support form the most powerful man in the organization.

"Incredible leadership," Lurie said. "But authenticity is huge in my world and in the players’ world. Nobody’s perfect. I’m far from it. You guys are far from it.

"It’s about authenticity, leadership, understanding when you should delegate, when you shouldn’t delegate, how to lead a team through the ups and downs. We’re the only team to repeat as division champions. No one else was even able to do it.”

When it comes to winning, it's hard to argue with the results with Sirianni. As long as the Eagles keep making the postseason and having deep playoff runs, Sirianni's future shouldn't be questioned.