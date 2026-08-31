Why The Eagles Kept Four Quarterbacks, And Why It Might Stay Like It Is

PHILADELPHIA – Why keep four quarterbacks? That seems to be the most commonly asked question on social media. That’s followed by, “Yeah, but why these four?”

Think about it. After a few questions to general manager Howie Roseman on Monday about his 53-man roster construction, complete with 14 practice squad members, the general sense is this.

-- Roseman didn’t want to trade Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton for just the sake of making an August trade. By not doing one, he ended his run of five straight Augusts with at least one trade.

-- McKee wasn’t judged on just this summer. He looked like he regressed, but Roseman likely did not judge him based on a month of work. Rather, McKee has a track record of success – albeit modest success when called upon. Still, success is success no matter how heavy or slight the usage.

-- Dalton is a veteran with experience in this system, and that gives him value on this roster, whether on the field or in the meeting room. He has seen a lot, and that knowledge is important to Roseman.

-- Cole Payton probably makes the least sense until you factor in that if they cut him and lose him, they would likely have to spend another third-day developmental quarterback. They spent a sixth-rounder on Kyle McCord, who a source said the Eagles didn’t want to lose, but McCord chose to leave for the Packers after the season. He wasn't traded. He just left to sign a futures deal.

After a strong preseason, McCord was traded from Green Bay to Miami, where he will be the Dolphins’ backup behind starter Malik Willis. McCord developed. That is the hope for Payton, and they want to make sure he knows they want him and want him to improve.

By keeping him on the 53, they won't guarantee keeping him now and later and avoid having to spend a third-day pick for the third straight year, and fourth in the last five years if you count the selection of McKee, on a quarterback. So why not keep him stowed securely on the roster?

Will Four Quarterbacks Be Carried on 53-Man Roster All Season?

Eagles QB Andy Dalton throws a pass in the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 28, 2026. | Dan Shrensky/Eagles on SI freelance

-- Don’t be surprised if the Eagles keep four quarterbacks on the roster in some shape or form this year.

“(It’s) the most important position in sports,” said Roseman. “I feel like all those guys have value for our team. Obviously, some is short-term value, some is long-term value when you think about Cole. So, just as we went through the process here, (we) thought it was the right thing to do for our football team.”

Roseman declined to say who the backup behind Jalen Hurts will be when they host the Washington Commanders in the season opener on Sept. 13.

“Anything that goes into preparations for Washington, we're gonna keep close to the vest,” said the GM. “Certainly hat's part of the strategy for when we play Washington.”

Three other teams kept four quarterbacks. It’s not something you see often, and whether it’s trend to do so remains to be seen. The Eagles like to be ahead of trends, but this feels like a case of no clear-cut winner emerging from a spring and summer battle between McKee and Dalton to be the backup.

The battle came at the expense of Payton's reps in the three-game preseason and during camp practices, when he got mostly developmental reps. Nobody really knows what he can or can't be. Not you, me, or even the Eagles, but they are willing to find out.

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