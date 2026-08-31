The initial 53-man roster is in for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it was a wild one.

With the initial 53-man roster in place, 38 players were cut from the 91-man roster over the past two days. Those players were part of the 1,180+ players that were part of the roster cutdowns on Sunday, showcasing how hard it is to make a 53-man roster.

For the players that made the Eagles' 53-man roster, it is an accomplishment. The key word is initial, as we'll see what the Eagles do after waiver claims on Monday.

With this interesting Eagles ' initial 53-man roster, there were plenty of winners and losers that emerged from the aftermath. These were the biggest ones.

Winners

Andy Dalton: The Eagles kept four quarterbacks on the initial 53, and there won't be an explanation until waivers pass (Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni don't speak until after waivers are processed on Monday). Dalton had several opportunities to win the QB2 job this preseason, and failed to seize the opportunity. The Eagles are playing poker with other teams at quarterback right now, as they attempt to trade either Dalton or Tanner McKee -- or find someone willing to take them off their hands. The Eagles don't have a QB2 right now, but Dalton somehow remains on the roster (for now anyway).

Tanner McKee: McKee might be a better QB2 at this point than Dalton, but that's not saying much given how he struggled the grasp the offense throughout the summer. This wasn't the same quarterback the Eagles developed over the past few years, and the Eagles may be better off moving on. McKee is in Philadelphia -- for now. Even if he does survive as the QB2, cna he be trusted to win a game if Jalen Hurts has to miss time? McKee is a winner simply because he's on the 53, and could stay there based on if the Eagles can't find an adequate replacement.

Elijah Moore: The Eagles needed depth at wide receiver, and didn't have to look outside the organization to find it. The belief seemed to be they were going to keep five receivers due to needing to protect other players on the roster, but Moore was too good this summer to leave him off the 53. Clearly the Eagles believed Moore would have signed somewhere else if he didn't make the roster. Moore should have an important role in this offense, even if he doesn't play much. The Eagles solved their depth issues at wide receiver by keeping Moore around.

E.J. Jenkins: While the Eagles kept four tight ends, Cameron Latu was believed to be the fourth. Jenkins earned the spot instead, based how his improvements as a blocker and how he's able to provide a presence in the red zone as a pass catcher. The Eagles need reliable tight ends in this offense thanks to Eli Stowers' development and Johnny Mundt's inability as a pass catcher (Moore is a good blocker). If the Eagles want to run more "13 personnel," they need a complete tight end -- which Jenkins provides. Jenkins has been developing for years as a former wide receiver, so the front office trusts him.

Micah Morris: The final offensive line spot went to Morris, a rookie sixth-round pick. Morris played well in the preseason, allowing just one pressure in 96 pass-blocking snaps in three preseason games, a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 1.0%. While Morris will be a gameday inactive, he's a player the Eagles can develop this year. We saw how this turned out with Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin, so why can't the same happen with Morris?

Mac McWilliams: The depth at cornerback was an issue on the Eagles, which is why they decided to go with six cornerbacks. In addition to McWilliams being a player Vic Fangio likes, he's a better cornerback in the slot than on the outside. McWilliams didn't get to play much in the slot in preseason games due to all the injuries at cornerback, but the Eagles know what they have. He's also a core special teams player, which sealed his roster spot.

Rocco Underwood: The Eagles didn't play roster gymnastics with Underwood, as they kept the long snapper on the 53. While the Eagles could flip their long snapper over the coming days, protecting Underwood is a good sign he's the long snapper for the start of the season. The Eagles could have just waived Underwood and brought him back on the practice squad (while keeping Uar Bernard or Joshua Weru). The Eagles have given all indications Underwood is the long snapper.

Losers

Carson Steele: While Steele performed well in the preseason, there just wasn't any room for the Eagles to keep four running backs on the 53. The Eagles didn't want a fullback on the 53 either, despite Steele having that experience with the Chiefs. Steele could have been signed off the Chiefs' practice squad at any time last year, and no team took him. The Eagles are banking on that being the case, and Steele should be back on the practice squad.

Cameron Latu: The Eagles did keep four tight ends, but Latu wasn't the fourth. That spot went to E.J. Jenkins, who was a better pass catcher than Latu this summer and his improved blocking was noticeable amongst the coaching staff. The advantage Latu had was being able to line up in the backfield, but that doesn't mean much if Latu couldn't catch passes consistently. He should end up on the practice squad.

Uar Bernard: There were too many holes on the bottom of the roster for the Eagles to protect Bernard, as this roster isn't as deep as in years past. The Eagles already had five defensive tackles that are going to contribute this season, so why keep a sixth? Bernard would have been a waste of a roster spot, and never was going to develop enough to contribute this summer. The Eagles believe Bernard will pass through waivers and they can get him back on the practice squad.

Joshua Weru: Weru played his way into consideration to make the initial 53-man roster, but fell into the same issues as Bernard. The Eagles have five pass rushers that are going to contribute this season and had holes at other positions on the roster, so there wasn't a need to keep Weru on the initial 53. Vic Fangio said Weru was light years away, so that might have been the sign he wasn't making the roster. The Eagles believe they can get Weru on the practice squad.

Chance Campbell: This was a player Vic Fangio liked, but the Eagles were deep at inside linebacker. They didn't need to carry a fifth linebacker on the 53, and Campbell doesn't have to go through waivers since he's a veteran who's played more than four years. Any team had a chance to sign Campbell off the Eagles practice squad last year -- but didn't. The Eagles should be able to get him back on the practice squad.

Kapena Gushiken: The Eagles did keep six cornerbacks, but not four safeties. Gushiken did stand out on special teams in training camp, but the UDFA wasn't as polished as Mac McWilliams in the slot. The Eagles need a slot cornerback more than a fourth safety, even though Gushiken offered position versatility. The Eagles can get Gushiken through waives and he'll be back on the practice squad. As for the fourth safety? That's Cooper DeJean in base defense.

Cole Wisniewski: Injuries hurt Wisniewski's chances to make the roster, as he missed most of the spring and summer with a hamstring injury. When Wisniewski returned, he was ramped up in this defense -- than had an outside chance to make the 53 before suffering a concussion. Good bet Wisniewski ends up on the practice squad as a player the Eagles can develop throughout the year. perhaps he'll get a game day elevation if he can stay healthy.

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