Wide-Open NFC East Adding Urgency to Saquon Barkley's Injury Return

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — During his two-game absence from the field, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been talking the talk. Now, it appears as if he’s ready again to walk the walk, and in a subpar NFC East, a walk may be all it takes to finish at the top.

“The NFC East is really asking for someone to take it over,” Barkley said. “It's gonna be a team that figures out and starts playing at a high level, and we have the opportunity; we have that chance.

“I'm not from this area, but I live close enough. I was raised close enough from this area. That's what Philly's about, man. We kind of have to take that underdog mentality. No one kind of believes us anymore, but there's a reason why there's a statue of a fictional boxer, and his name is Rocky.”

Barkley might be the Eagles’ Rocky on Monday night when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field. He wouldn't say if he's playing, but he was on the practice field Thursday and was listed as a limited participant.

Saquon Barkley's latest comments prove he's exactly what Eagles' ailing offense needs

“Sometimes it takes one play, it takes one drive, it takes one game to get this thing where we're going,” he said. “When I say one person, I mean an individual performance. It's just being on the sidelines and being in the huddle and just trying to provide that energy, and the energy can come from leadership. The energy can come from making a play.

“Sometimes that's all it takes. Hopefully I'm able. I just know that I'm doing everything I can to try to play.”

Saquon Barkley could be the X-factor the Eagles need if he returns to the field for the upcoming Monday Night Football clash with the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a big game in the sense that both teams are 2-4 and on losing streaks. The winner will gain confidence and perhaps put themselves in position to start taking over the division.

Saquon Barkley is ready to resume leading by example

Barkley knows he has a responsibility when he returns.

“There's a reason why we were voted captains,” said Barkley. “There's a reason why the leaders on the teams are leaders, and you're gonna see what you're really about. It's easy to come in this building and put on a smile and come to work when the world's patting you on the back, and you're 13-4, and you're the new, hottest thing and everyone's scared of the Eagles. It's a little challenging when it's the opposite way.”

Barkley has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He pushed to play last week, but doctors told him it was best to put another week behind him to make sure the injury is good to go.

Quarterback Tanner McKee was asked to throw the ball 45 times last week in his first start of the season. The Eagles ran just 12 times against a porous Panthers defense. The QB talked on Thursday about how it took him a while to settle in and his feet weren’t as quiet as they should be. Yet the game plan dialed up 10 passes to start the game.

Having Barkley should help.

“Saquon is one of the best players in the NFL,” McKee said, “so I think having him back is gonna be great; super excited for him. Obviously, we've all seen what he can do. Just having another weapon out there is obviously great and exciting for a quarterback.”

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