No Disappearing Act: Jalen Hurts Can Still Help the Eagles' QB Room Even From IR

It may have been easy to miss or to gloss over this sentence: “He will remain active around the team.”

‘He’ is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. That line was deep into the third paragraph of a four-paragraph release earlier in the week by Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn. Now, we are more aware of what those seven words mean.

Hurts is going to serve as a resource in the quarterback room, perhaps even for the entire offense, but especially for Tanner McKee, who is expected to serve as the starter while Hurts is on injured reserve, being treated with blood thinners to treat blood clots that have settled in both lungs.

“Obviously, we just want (Jalen) to get healthy and just care for the guy and the work that he puts into our team each and every week,” offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said. “Certainly, want him to continue to be around and be a positive impact for us while he's getting himself healthy. That's the ultimate priority. He was around last week, and I know he's tackling the health stuff he's got going on, but he'll still be a big positive impact anytime he's around the team.”

The Eagles have a string of three straight games against their NFC East rivals, beginning Monday night at home against the Cowboys. That will be followed by a road game at the Commanders on Sunday Night Football and then a visit from the Giants, which is the last game before the Eagles’ bye week and just two days before the NFL’s trade deadline.

What Tanner McKee does in the next three weeks will shape the rest of the Eagles' 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurts’s knowledge of those opponents should be a big benefit for McKee and the other two quarterbacks in the room—rookie Cole Payton and Joe Milton, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2024, who has played in just five games without any career starts.

Jalen Hurts can be a strong resource for Tanner McKee

Mannion made it clear what kind of impact Hurts could have on McKee moving forward.

“Jalen's been through the fire of the regular season, and Tanner, I think it was his third start last week,” Mannion said. “I think just any veteran quarterback, because that's what Jalen is, there's always going to be insight in terms of, 'Hey, this is how the preparation for a Monday night game week can look. This is how you can use your extra time. Hey, we played Dallas last year. These were the things I felt in my preparation there. These are some of my old notes.'"

There is also the insight Hurts can provide on just about anything because he is a veteran quarterback with 97 career starts, including playoffs.

“There's so much insight to be gained from a quarterback with Jalen's experience," Mannion said. "I know Tanner, Cole, and adding Joe to the mix, these guys all work really, really well with one another in that QB room. That makes it fun to be around on a day-to-day basis. It's just the game experience and the insight of playing specifically these upcoming opponents. I think Jalen will be able to give Tanner some great help there.”

The Eagles will be in a good spot if Jalen Hurts can successfully transfer his knowledge to Tanner McKee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday night will be McKee’s fourth start in his three-plus years with the team. He played last week despite not getting starter’s reps in practice until Thursday—just three days before the game against the Panthers.

He attempted 45 passes in a game plan that was way off balance, with only 12 called running plays. McKee was sacked three times.

“I think having the full slate of reps will help (Tanner) grow more and more comfortable going into each week," Mannion said. "He's done everything he can to get as close as he can be, but that will help moving forward. It'll be different this week that way.”

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