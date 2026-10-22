Saquon Barkley's Expected Return Could Expedite Eagles QB Change

A three-game NFC East gauntlet starts in Week 7 when the Eagles host the Cowboys for a Monday Night Football clash at Lincoln Financial Field. By now, Eagles fans are well aware that star quarterback Jalen Hurts won't be suiting up this week (or possibly again this season) due to a blood clot issue, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost—especially with Saquon Barkley's return reportedly on the horizon.

After missing the last two losses due to a hamstring injury, "Barkley is expected to return to practice (Thursday)," according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. Even though that doesn't confirm a Week 7 return, the fact that Philadelphia's No. 1 running back is back at practice is good news for his availability on Monday.

#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice today and is in line to play Monday against the #Cowboys, sources say. A lift for the team’s offense with a banged-up backfield and Jalen Hurts on the mend. pic.twitter.com/pRpndoEPcQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 22, 2026

Barkley's return alone won't turn the Eagles around, but his presence is important both in terms of remaining in the playoff hunt, as well as what happens next at the QB position.

Eagles could swap QBs with a loss to Cowboys in Saquon Barkley's return

With Barkley potentially returning to the backfield, all eyes will be on de facto QB1 Tanner McKee to have a better performance than he did against the Panthers last week.

Although he was far from horrible, throwing for 215 yards, one touchdown and a 77.5 passer rating on 26-of-45 (57.8%) passing attempts isn't much to write home about. It also doesn't exactly scream, "McKee can get the Eagles into the playoffs." He also didn't do anything on the ground, and while no one expected him to be as impactful as Hurts, McKee's lack of mobility and how that impacts the offensive flow can't be ignored.

The Eagles need to see more from Tanner McKee to have a realistic shot at challenging for a postseason berth in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why getting Barkley back is important.

The three-time Pro Bowl RB isn't having his best season and hasn't found the end zone yet, but he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry (up from 4.1 in 2025) and already has two 80-yard performances in four appearances. He'll keep the Cowboys' defensive line—which allows 149.8 rushing yards per game (32nd) and 4.7 yards per carry (26th)—honest, which should also open up passing opportunities.

Failure to beat the pitiful Cowboys defense could force the Eagles to end the McKee experiment, as they'd need to feel confident heading into must-win games against the Commanders and Giants. If that's the case, Joe Milton would be the next man up in head coach Nick Sirianni's lineup.

Joe Milton could be in the mix to start for Eagles after Week 7

It's been less than a week since the Eagles signed Milton off the Cowboys' practice squad, and it might not be long before they put their shiny new toy to the test if McKee crumbles under the pressure.

After all, Milton's mobility alone creates intrigue to see what he could do as Hurts's replacement. He wasn't afraid to use his legs back in college, rushing for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns—including seven TDs in his last year—on 174 carries during his time at Tennessee and Michigan. He hasn't made an NFL start yet, but Milton's legs were on display in relief appearances with the Patriots and Cowboys, turning 15 carries into 66 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Like McKee, Milton is an upcoming restricted free agent, so the Eagles will want to see how both QBs can do in high-pressure situations before committing to their future. McKee had a chance last week and will get another against the Cowboys, but if he can't handle the heat, it's a no-brainer decision to see whether Milton can keep the Eagles' playoff hopes alive against the Commanders and Giants before the Week 10 bye.

Whether it's McKee or Milton, one of the young signal-callers will hopefully emerge as a reliable arm to get the Eagles through the rest of the season. Otherwise, the stretch between now and January will be a slog to navigate, adding to the already murky outlook surrounding Philadelphia's quarterback room.

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