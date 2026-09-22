Zach Ertz Has Golden Opportunity To Extend Eagles Records -- And Set A New One

Zach Ertz is the greatest tight end in Philadelphia Eagles history.

In Ertz's first stint with the Eagles, he set the standard for tight ends that played for this franchise. Ertz set the NFL record for most catches by a tight end in an NFL season (116) and had the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII to net the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

Those were his two biggest accomplishments with the Eagles, which not only put him in franchise lore -- but NFL and Super Bowl lore. Ertz is one of the best pass catching tight ends in NFL history, continuing his career accolades after the Eagles traded him five years ago.

Ertz has 825 catches in his career, fifth in NFL history amongst tight ends. Only Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228), Travis Kelce (1,080), and Antonio Gates (955) have more. All are in the Hall of Fame or will be in the Hall of Fame.

In 13 NFL seasons, Ertz has 8,592 receiving yards -- eighth-most in NFL history for tight ends. His 57 touchdown catches are 10th-most for tight ends.

Since Ertz is headed back to the Eagles, let's take a look at the franchise records he can extend -- and an Eagles mark he's set to break.

Tight end records -- Eagles history

Category Number Player Receptions 579 Zach Ertz Receiving yards 6,267 Zach Ertz Receiving TDs 38 Zach Ertz

Ertz has the three major records for a tight ends in Eagles history. The closest to his 579 receptions is Dallas Goedert (414) while Brent Celek is in third (398). This record isn't likely to be broken, even if Goedert is able to stay healthy.

With Goedert on one-year deals and in his early 30s, he'll need a lot of help to catch Ertz -- who can extend his own mark.

The closest tight end to Ertz in receiving yards is Celek with 4,998. Goedert is third with 4,757. That record is safe for a bit.

Goedert got to within one receiving touchdown of tying Ertz for the most in franchise history. Ertz has 38 receiving touchdowns and Goedert has 37. This is a record that can be passed even if Ertz is healthy.

How far is Ertz from moving up all-time TE list?

Ertz is already with in receptions with 855, but has a long way to go to catch Shannon Sharpe at 955. He likely isn't catching Sharpe on the all-time list.

Ertz can move up in receiving yards for a tight end. He's only 92 yards away from passing Greg Olsen for seventh on the all-time list and 695 away from passing Rob Gronkowski for sixth. Olen appears more likely -- significantly.

The franchise mark Ertz is set to break

Ertz has 579 receptions in his career, only 11 away from passing Harold Carmichael for first in franchise history. Carmichael has 589 career receptions, and he set the mark in 1983.

The record has stood for 43 years, but Ertz can pass it this year.

Ertz is also fifth in franchise history in receiving yards (6,267), just 246 yards away from passing DeSean Jackson for third and 198 away from passing Mike Quick for fourth.

The return can rewrite the Eagles record books. Ertz is set to accomplish just that.

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