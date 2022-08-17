EAGLES UNFILTERED: Wrapping up Training Camp, Looking Ahead to Browns

PHILADELPHIA - Day 12 marked the end of training camp. At least the portion that fans are allowed to attend in South Philadelphia.

The Eagles will continue camp in two different cities, beginning with practices against the Browns in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday and Friday afternoon leading up to preseason game two on Sunday (1 p.m.).

The Eagles will then head to Miami on Tuesday to practice against the Dolphins leading p their preseason finale on Aug. 27 (7 p.m.).

Until then, here is more on what happened on the final day of camp with the latest episode of Eagles Unfiltered with SI Fan Nation Eagles Today writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen.

Here's some of what you will hear

How did Jalen Hurts look?

Hint: he had at least five touchdown passes, including one on an interesting that drill that head coach Nick Sirianni barked out, "one second left in the game," and put the ball at the 6-yard line.

Defensive back Ugo Amadi, traded a day earlier for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, was at practice but did not participate.

The safety shuffle continued with Marcus Epps missing practice with a back injury, and it's a position that GM Eagles Howie Roseman may not be done addressing.

There are three players who McMullen believes are off the roster bubble.

One is tight end Noah Togiai. Who are the other two?

That and much more when you hit the links above.

