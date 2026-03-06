What DJ Moore Trade Means for a Potential A.J. Brown Trade

Another major NFL trade took place on Thursday when the Bears shipped wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for a second-round pick.

The Moore trade understandably turned heads for a number of reasons. For one, the trade involved two playoff contenders and saw the Bears move on from Moore after hinting they might not keep him at the combine. The trade also finally saw the Bills provide MVP quarterback Josh Allen with a much-needed receiver after they did not do so in last year’s draft or at the trade deadline.

The trade also garnered attention because of the return the Bears got back for Moore. The Bills sending a second-round pick for a receiver coming off a down year is a steep price. This notably could also impact the leverage the Eagles have if they decide to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been the subject of trade rumors for months.

Here’s a look at how the Moore trade could impact a potential trade for Brown.

What is A.J. Brown’s value after DJ Moore trade?

The real winner of the DJ Moore trade might just be Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who somehow always manages to come out on top when it comes to these deals.

The Bears fetched a second-round pick for Moore even after a less-than-stellar season by the 28-year-old. In 2025, Moore recorded career-lows in receptions and receiving yards as he caught 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns.

If that was the price for Moore, the Eagles can certainly command more for star receiver A.J. Brown, who is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared earlier this week that the Eagles’ current asking price for Brown is high—it sounds like Philly wants a first-round pick and more. But the price does not appear as steep after Moore landed Chicago a second-rounder.

Though the Eagles were heavily criticized for their offensive scheme and even failed to complete a pass in multiple halves over the course of the season, Brown still went on to tally 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Brown has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons, and while he did not have his best season in 2025, he still notched 1,000 yards. It’s easy to imagine him doing even more in a better offense that is consistently moving the ball.

Back in 2022, the Eagles sent their first-round pick to the Titans to acquire Brown. Though Brown is older now, it’s not unreasonable to think Philadelphia should get a first-round pick if they were to trade Brown. After all, Brown was coming off the least-productive season of his career leading up to that trade when he notched 63 catches for a career-low 869 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

If not a first-rounder, maybe the Eagles would settle for a deal that would involve multiple second-round picks, or a package including a second-round pick and several mid-round picks. Whatever the cost is though, the Eagles almost certainly will get more back for Brown that the Bears received for Moore. And if they can’t command a good return for Brown, they’re likely better off keeping him.

Who will pursue a potential trade for A.J. Brown?

With the Bills acquiring Moore, they likely no longer will be in the market for Brown. Though the Bills still have room to add more in the receiver room, it’s hard to imagine they’re willing to trade away more draft assets for another veteran at the position.

Instead, look for the Patriots to remain among the teams interested. The Patriots obviously make sense for Brown given the prior relationship between him and head coach Mike Vrabel. After releasing Stefon Diggs this week, they certainly are in need of another receiver.

Additionally, the Ravens and Chargers are both teams in need of a receiver that could consider making a move for Brown. The Ravens and Chargers do have limited draft capital though with six or fewer picks in this year's draft, which could make them more hesitant to pay a steep asking price.

