What Stefon Diggs Getting Released Means for Patriots, and What’s Next

The Patriots informed Stefon Diggs he would be released by the team at the start of the new league year, putting an end to his time in New England after just one season.

Diggs was a key contributor for the Patriots throughout the 2025 season, starting all 17 games and catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He was Drake Maye’s most targeted receiver throughout the season, serving as a valuable weapon for the young quarterback in his second year.

His departure will have various implications for the Patriots, who will save significant money against the cap, but have also created an even greater need at wide receiver. As for Diggs, he will become a free agent and will be looking for his third team in three years.

Patriots’ cap savings after releasing Diggs

The decision to release Diggs will have significant implications on the team’s offseason strategy, and it also frees up a good chunk of cap space.

Diggs was still under contract for two more seasons, having signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots last offseason. Diggs’s contract was backloaded. He had a base salary of just $2.9 million in ‘25 and carried a $10.5 million cap hit. The contract only included $22.6 million in guaranteed money. In releasing him, the franchise will incur a dead cap hit of $9.7 million this season, but avoids paying him the $26.5 million he was owed at the start of the new league year. Essentially, the Patriots are saving roughly $16.8 million by releasing Diggs at the start of the new league year.

Patriots WR depth chart

With Diggs out of the picture, New England has lost its most experienced wide receiver. While they will likely address the position in free agency, as it currently stands, their top receiver heading into 2026 will be Mack Hollins. Hollins, 32, has one year left on his contract. He had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Behind Hollins on the depth chart are Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, a group of younger wide receivers all of whom remain on their rookie contracts. Boutte led all Patriots wide receivers with six touchdown catches last year, while Douglas and Williams had three touchdowns apiece.

How Diggs’s departure impacts Patriots’ offseason plans

Moving off of Diggs’s contract will enable the Patriots to be more aggressive in the offseason on all fronts, and it’s possible they could find his replacement in free agency or on the trade market. The free agency class includes plenty of talent at wide receiver, with players such as Alec Pierce, Jauan Jennings, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel set to be available. A.J. Brown is another big name that could be on the move this offseason, and New England now represents a very logical fit.

It’s possible the Patriots will look to bolster the wide receivers room via the draft, too. New England owns the No. 31 pick, which could be used to select an instant impact receiver. They have a bevy of picks in the later rounds, including two fourth-round picks and four sixth-rounders, giving them ample opportunity to take a shot on a wideout.

How Diggs stacks up against the other free-agent wide receivers

Diggs immediately becomes one of the best free agents in the 2026 class. He’s recorded more than 1,000 yards in seven of his last eight seasons, and has five seasons with 100-plus catches under his belt. In terms of career-long production, only Evans can rival him among the other receivers on the market.

At 32, however, it could be more difficult for Diggs to find a team readily willing to sign him to a long-term contract, and he may wind up playing next season on a short-term deal. He likely won’t see the type of deal Pierce is expected to sign, which could end up being in the range of $25 million annually.

