Eminem Delivered Shocking News With a Detroit Lions Jersey
Eminem released his latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" in July. In early October he uploaded a new music video for the song Temporary, featuring Skylar Grey. The song, an ode to his daughter Hailie, features audio and video of her growing up. It also features something that might make you feel very old.
Near the end of the video, there is a clip of Hailie joining her father on the steps of a back porch. She presents him with a customized Detroit Lions jersey that is revealed to say "GRANDPA."
Eminem is going to be a grandfather.
Between this and Dr. Dre preparing for the 2028 Olympics it's hard to make heads or tails of where we are as a society. But it's safe to say that those two will not be standing next to a burned-down house with a can full of gas and a handful of matches again anytime soon. Yes, that reference is about a quarter century old, which puts the whole grandparent thing in perspective.
Of course, the most heartwarming part of all this is that the Detroit Lions are now good enough to use customized jerseys to make surprise announcements. When the Slim Shady LP was released in early 1999 the Lions had just finished a 5-11 season and hadn't won a playoff game since 1991. They probably didn't even sell customizable jerseys back then. Look how far we've all come.