Eric Collins Praised by NFL World for Very Awesome Call of Panthers-Dolphins Game

The Hornets play-by-play broadcaster made his NFL debut on Sunday.

Kristen Wong

Eric Collins was on the call for Sunday's Panthers-Dolphins game.
Eric Collins was on the call for Sunday's Panthers-Dolphins game. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @awfulannouncing
Those who tuned into the Carolina Panthers-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday were in for a real treat, with Hornets play-by-play man Eric Collins lending his voice to the Week 5 matchup.

In his NFL broadcasting debut, Collins made an already exciting game between the Panthers and Dolphins even more thrilling with his loud, out-of-his-seat hoots and cheering of even the most standard, run-of-the-mill football plays. Collins, who has long endeared himself to sports fans in Carolina as the Hornets' easily excitable commentator, worked with the much more stoic Mark Schlereth in the Fox Sports booth on Sunday, and his animated passion was on full display.

Take a listen to some of these electric calls from the game:

A true national treasure. Never change, Eric Collins.

The Panthers ended up beating the Dolphins, 27-24, thanks to a late, game-winning touchdown drive led by Bryce Young.

