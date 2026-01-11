Erin Andrews’s Very Warm Coat at 49ers-Eagles Game Led to Lots of Jokes by NFL Fans
Sunday's wild-card round clash between the 49ers and Eagles at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was a cold and windy affair. Fortunately, Fox’s Erin Andrews was dressed for the weather ahead of kickoff.
During the pregame coverage of Sunday’s playoff game, Andrews was down on the field reporting live while her colleagues were in the studio. Andrews was dressed in an enormously fluffy jacket that certainly looked as if it was doing its job in keeping her warm.
Temperature at kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET was hovering right around 40 degrees, though it felt colder due to the wind, which was blowing around 20 mph, occasionally reaching as high as 40 mph during heavier gusts. Down on field level, things were frigid, and Andrews chose a rather eye-catching way to bundle up and fend off the cold.
After seeing her outfit during Fox’s pregame coverage, NFL fans on social media couldn’t help but crack some jokes.