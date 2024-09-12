ESPN Says 'ManningCast' Will Broadcast During 2027 Super Bowl
ESPN's NFL simulcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning won't be going away anytime soon.
In fact, ESPN plans to expand the ManningCast past just Monday Night Football. ESPN president of content Burke Magnus told Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy on Tuesday that the network plans to broadcast the ManningCast when ESPN hosts Super Bowl LXI in 2027.
“If we didn’t, I think I’d have a problem with those two fellows,” Magnus said. “But yeah, that’s gonna be definitely a part of it.”
ESPN will likely release more information regarding the Super Bowl ManningCast in the next few years.
The Manning brothers are in their fourth season of hosting a MNF simulcast on ESPN2 on select Mondays throughout the NFL season. In April 2024, the elder Manning's Omaha Productions signed a nine-year extension with ESPN to continue hosting the show. This season, the ManningCast will broadcast during 12 games, which is the most they've ever done.
The brothers opened up the 2024 season on Monday, hosting a simulcast during the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers game. The Week 1 broadcast brought in an all-time low viewership for the show at 872,000 viewers.