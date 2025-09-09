ESPN NFL Analyst Suggests Chiefs Make Major Move to Jump-Start Offense
Kansas City's offense struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers, losing Xavier Worthy to an injury along the way. Miami put forth the worst showing of any NFL team in a disaster against Indianapolis and all eyes are on Tyreek Hill's level of happiness.
Domonique Foxworth surveyed these two situations and floated a major move for the defending AFC champions to consider.
While appearing on Get Up, Foxworth suggested that the Chiefs get the band back together.
"They might need to call Tyreek and make that trade," the NFL analyst said.
"The deep threat is going to predicate the strength of this offense and most offenses in football. When you watch the all-22 the Chargers were sitting on routes, just letting Hollywood Brown run up on their chest before they would even turn. And then he's throwing deep balls that no one's getting open. This guy's frustrated there too. It's worth a chance for both teams to get a little bit of a fresh start."
It's certainly an intriguing idea. Kansas City probably won't excel with Brown as their so-called field-stretcher. The Dolphins figure to be in a situation where they are constantly considering if Hill is worth the squeeze.
File this one away in the "something to keep an eye on" folder.