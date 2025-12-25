Every Milestone Travis Kelce Could Still Reach in Chiefs’ Final Two Games
If Thursday night's Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos is Travis Kelce's last ever home game for the Chiefs—well, it was fun while it lasted.
Kelce will suit up for Week 16's game at Arrowhead in what could be his last appearance in his home stadium on the only team he's ever known. The Chiefs star vowed he would play in the remaining games of the 2025 season after Kansas City got knocked out of playoff contention in a loss to the Chargers earlier this month.
Kansas City went on to lose, 26-9, to the Titans the following week and will close out the year against the Broncos (home) and Raiders (away).
Entering Thursday's game, Kelce has 68 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns across 15 starts, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. Though the Chiefs have little to play for this winter, Kelce could still make some history of his own.
For one, Kelce needs just 46 receiving yards to hit the 13,000 mark in his career; he's currently at 12,954. The number 13 carries a long-held special meaning to his fiancée Taylor Swift, so reaching that milestone could be extra sweet for the Chiefs star. Only 21 players in NFL history have recorded 13,000 career receiving yards, and Kelce would be the third tight end behind Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witte to achieve the feat.
Kelce could also rise up the NFL's all-time receptions list in his final two games in 2025. He needs just seven catches to pass Anquan Boldin (1,076 receptions) and Terrell Owens (1,078 receptions) to claim eighth place.
Here's a current ranking of the players with the most receptions in NFL history. Kelce sits in 10th place:
Player
Career Receptions
Jerry Rice
1,549
Larry Fitzgerald
1,432
Tony Gonzalez
1,325
Jason Witten
1,228
Marvin Harrison
1,102
Cris Carter
1,101
Tim Brown
1,094
Terrell Owens
1,078
Anquan Boldin
1,076
Travis Kelce
1,072
And here's a ranking of most career receptions by tight ends only:
Tight End
Career Receptions
Tony Gonzalez
1,325
Jason Witten
1,228
Travis Kelce
1,072
Antonio Gates
955
Zach Ertz
825
Shannon Sharpe
808
Greg Olsen
742
Jimmy Graham
719
Ozzie Newsome
662
Rob Gronkowski
621
As for a few harder-to-achieve milestones, Kelce is 92 receiving yards away from surpassing Jason Witten for the second-most by a tight end in NFL history. Former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez remains untouchable with 15,127 receiving yards all-time.
Tight End
Career Receiving Yards
Tony Gonzalez
15,127
Jason Witten
13,046
Travis Kelce
12,954
Antonio Gates
11,841
Shannon Sharpe
9,961
Kelce is 197 yards away from a 1,000-yard campaign. It would mark the eighth time he accomplished the feat in his 13-season career in Kansas City.
Kelce is also four touchdowns away from tying Jimmy Graham (89) with the fourth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.