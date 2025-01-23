Ex-Dolphins LB Shared a Hilariously On-Brand Nick Saban Bathroom Story
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder had former coach Nick Saban on The Pivot Podcast this week, a show that Crowder hosts with retired pros Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor.
Crowder, who played under Saban with the Dolphins, shared an incredible story about an interaction that he had with his coach in the bathroom at the team facility.
"I was in the bathroom at [the] Dolphins facility, and I was playing on my phone," Crowder began. "...You walked in, and I saw you through the crack because I was in the stall and I knew it was you and I said, 'I have to go out here.' I walked out and went to the sink and start washing my hands. I looked over and knew I had to say something to you. You're the head coach of the Dolphins, you're Nick damn Saban. My first thought in all the meetings was that you used to talk about Miss Terry..."
Miss Terry, of course, is Saban's wife.
"You used to talk about your wife, and she brought us cookies...and Coach, I looked over and this is about 10 games into the season. And it was a Buffalo running back, but I end up giving up a third down catch to the running back on an option route. And [now] this is Wednesday of practice and I'm washing my hands and I look over and say, 'Hey Coach, how's Miss Terry? And you looked at me and said, 'She would be a lot better if you cover a f------ back on third down!'"
Saban, Taylor and Clark erupted in laughter after Crowder recalled the story.
Saban with a chuckle added, "That's right, she would be!"
Hilarious.
Moral of the story? If you ask Coach Saban about his family, you better be taking care of business on the football field.