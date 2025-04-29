Falcons Are Being 'Patient' Regarding Kirk Cousins's Future After NFL Draft
The NFL draft has come and gone and Kirk Cousins remains on the Atlanta Falcons despite various trade rumors.
The Falcons are still open to listening to trade offers for Cousins, though, but the deal would have to be right and Cousins would have to waive his no-trade clause. There's still a chance that Cousins could be dealt to another NFL team.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot appeared on SiriusXM's Schein on Sports on Tuesday and detailed where the organization currently sits with Cousins. Nothing sounds set in stone as the Falcons remain "patient" with the situation, especially now as teams are re-evaluating their rosters after the NFL draft.
“We have to be patient there and we’re open with, not just talking about Kirk, but with really anybody on our roster,” Fontenot said. “We have a lot of those calls with—I’ve probably talked to already six or seven GMs, since the draft has ended, and they’re talking about their roster. We’re talking about our roster because after you get through the draft, that shifts some things in terms of needs and surplus and all that.
“And so we’re always patient with those types of things because if something comes to us with Kirk or any other player that makes sense and it’s going to help this team, then we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to do it. And if it’s not something that’s going to ultimately help this team, we always have to ask that question: Is it the best for the Atlanta Falcons or this organization? And if it is, we’re going to be willing to do it. But all that communication is always ongoing.”
Moving slow on the Cousins situation has been the Falcons' approach all offseason it seems. Many fans thought Atlanta would try to trade the veteran quarterback away in March, but they kept him on the roster to give themselves more time to make a decision. The organization already have to pay Cousins his $27.5 million next season no matter where he is, so money isn't the problem. They need the trade deal to be right.
If Cousins ends up remaining on the roster, Fontenot previously said that he's comfortable with the veteran being the backup quarterback to Michael Penix Jr. next season, too.
We'll see where Cousins ends up this fall, but it sounds like this situation isn't over quite yet.