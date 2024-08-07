Falcons WR Rondale Moore Suffers Significant Leg Injury in Training Camp Practice
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore appeared to suffer a significant leg injury during training camp practice on Wednesday morning.
Moore, who was traded to the Falcons from the Arizona Cardinals in March, was seen with an inflatable cast on his right leg and had to be carted off the practice field. He was taken to Baptist Health medical facility for further evaluation, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.
The injury to Moore's leg was significant enough that the Falcons ended their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins early on Wednesday.
Moore caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns across 39 career games with the Cardinals. He was expected to be a significant contributor to the Falcons offense out of the slot this season after spending the first three years of his career in Arizona.