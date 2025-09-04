Falcons Release 2025 Hype Video Narrated By Michael Vick
The 2025 NFL regular season is finally here. The campaign will kick off with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
The Atlanta Falcons will begin their season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They celebrated the occasion Thursday morning with the release of a hype video on social media.
Former quarterback Michael Vick provided the narration for the video, which focused on the rebirth of the new season and the higher local expectations around the Falcons this year.
"There's a new season ahead, and with that, comes new expectations. Nothing is ever enough. And you know what, good," said Vick to begin the video.
The organization appears to be embracing the belief that the 2025 season will be better for the Falcons.
"Bring on the expectations. The ceiling should always be higher. Now, more than ever, you gotta push forward. No more status quo," Vick said. "The same hype year after year. We're done with all of that. This is the NFL. There's no cheat code to the top."
That narration likely had a lot of Falcons fans nodding their heads. The team enters the 2025 campaign having suffered seven consecutive losing seasons. The Falcons were supposed to be better in 2024; they were at the midseason point, but a November and December collapse led to a 8-9 finish.
But in 2025, the Falcons made a major push to add youth to their defense. They could have four significant first-year contributors on that side of the ball.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters the season as a starter for the first time. Nationally, pundits have their doubts about the southpaw signal-caller. But in Atlanta, expectations are rather high, especially with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts surrounding Penix.
"The talent is all there. But there's still work to be done. It's time to finish what you started. If not for yourself, then for your city. Rise up," Vick said to conclude the video.
If fans weren't already ready for the season to begin, they should be now after watching the hype video.
The Falcons will definitely have to be ready for the season to begin. That's because they will face the four-time reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Division games are always pivotal. The Falcons will have two in the first three weeks. They will also face two other NFC playoff teams from last season -- the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders -- before their Week 5 bye.
The Falcons will host the Buccaneers at 1 pm ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.