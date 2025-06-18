4 Former Atlanta Falcons Make ESPN's All Quarter Century Team
ESPN released their All Quarter Century Team earlier this morning, and four former Atlanta Falcons were included on the list. The players are former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, former All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez, former All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and former All-Pro return specialist Devin Hester.
Julio Jones recorded 914 catches, 13,703 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns in his career.. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time 1st-team All-Pro, and three-time 2nd-team All-Pro. Jones is the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 yards.
Jones’s 12,896 receiving yards is second only to Jerry Rice for most receiving yards in a player’s first 10 seasons. From 2015 to 2019, Jones gained 1,400 or more yards in each season, becoming the first player in NFL history to achieve such a feat in five consecutive seasons. Jones had three games with 250 or more receiving yards; all active players combined have three such games.
Jones never got a Super Bowl ring, but he cemented himself as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game. His Super Bowl catch was one of the greatest catches in the big game’s history.
Tony Gonzalez recorded 1,325 catches, 15,127 yards, and 111 touchdowns in his career. He is a 14-time Pro Bowler, six-time 1st-team All-Pro, and four-time 2nd-team All-Pro. His 1,325 receptions are the most all-time by a tight end and the third-most all-time for any player, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald and Jerry Rice.
His 15,127 yards are the sixth-most in NFL history and the most by any tight end by more than 2,000 yards. His 111 touchdowns are the second-most by a tight end in NFL history and the eighth-most by any player ever.
Despite joining the Falcons after 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Gonzalez still made four Pro Bowls with Atlanta and retired after his fifth season with the Falcons. His 4,187 yards and 35 touchdowns rank top 10 in franchise history.
A former basketball player, Gonzalez made his trademark touchdown celebration famous.
Calais Campbell recorded 651 tackles, 187 tackles for losses, 110.5 sacks, and 18 forced fumbles in his career. He earned six Pro Bowls, one-time 1st-team All-Pro, and two-time 2nd-team All-Pro. In 2017, he was second in defensive player in the year voting. He is 14th in sacks since 2000 and has just 0.5 fewer sacks than the future Hall of Famer.
At the age of 37, he led the Atlanta Falcons in sacks during the 2023-2024 season with 6.5. He only spent one year in Atlanta, but his leadership had a profound effect on the team as they registered 42.0 sacks that season, their most in a year since 2004. He had his milestone 100th sack with the Falcons.
Devin Hester spent two seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler with the Falcons in 2014. He recorded 20 total return touchdowns, including 14 punt return touchdowns, and 11,028 total return yards in his career.
He was a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time 1st-team All-Pro, and one-time 2nd-team All-Pro. His 20 return touchdowns are the most by any player in NFL history. His 7,333 kick return yards are the 12th-most in NFL history. His 14 punt return touchdowns are the most by any player in NFL history, four more than second-place Eric Metcalf.
No player recorded more than four punt return touchdowns during Hester’s time in the league. He is also the only player in NFL history to take back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in a Super Bowl. In 2024, he became the first return specialist to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Hester will forever be remembered for his kick return score in the Super Bowl. However, Falcons fans will remember his punt return touchdown against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, which helped him surpass Deion Sanders as the all-time return touchdown leader.
These four Falcons are each one of the best at their respective positions, and certainly deserved to be included on ESPN’s list.