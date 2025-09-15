Falcons' A.J. Terrell Suffers Hamstring Injury Against Vikings: Report
The Atlanta Falcons defense was humming in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. But it ended on a very sour note.
Falcons top cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered what appeared to be a non-contact lower-leg injury in the final minute of the second quarter. Terrell grabbed at his left hamstring while in single coverage against a Vikings receiver.
Terrell remained on the field for a couple minutes and then limped to the sidelines. He didn't return although there was just one more play for the Falcons defense after Terrell's injury.
During halftime, Atlantafalcons.com's Tory McElhaney tweeted Terrell is questionable to return for the second half.
At the start of the third quarter, the NBC broadcast reported Terrell will miss the rest of the game. Dee Alford, who usually plays more on special teams, will likely take most of Terrell's snaps.
It's hard to overstate how tough it could be for the Falcons to replace Terrell. Atlanta's defense appeared to feel his absence on the very first play after his injury.
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy struck receiver Justin Jefferson for a 50-yard gain right after Terrell exited. The big play set up the VIkings in field goal range with just seconds remaining on the second quarter clock.
Without Terrell, the Falcons may play more zone defense and only rush four defenders in the second half. That's unfortunate because Atlanta's blitzes in the first two quarters were very effective against McCarthy.
The Falcons posted five sacks in the first half. It was the first time the Falcons had that many sacks in a single half since 2009.
On the first drive of the third quarter, though, the Falcons defense overcame the loss of Terrell. Atlanta forced a Minnesota three-and-out, and rookie defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. nearly had an interception on third-and-2.
Terrell made his 80th career start for the Falcons on Sunday night. He has started every game he's dressed for the team since the Falcons selected him in the first round during 2020.
In his second season, Terrell made second-team All-Pro with 81 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, 16 pass defenses and three interceptions in 2021.
While playing 17 games last season, Terrell had 66 combined tackles, six pass defenses and two picks.
In Week 1, Terrell play all 58 of Atlanta's defensive snaps. He was on the field for 98% of the team's defensive snaps over the entire 2024 season.
The Falcons led the Vikings 9-6 with about nine minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Week 2 matchup.