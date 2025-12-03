Star Defender Adds His Name to Falcons Injury Report

FLOWERY BRANCH – Drake London did not participate during the Atlanta Falcons ’ Wednesday practice. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that he is still considered to be “ day-to-day ” this week ahead of the team’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’ll kind of check him out, and he’ll do some running stuff with our people,” Morris said on Wednesday morning. “We’ll keep him on the side, but he won’t be doing practice things today.”

His status on Sunday likely will not be announced until just before the game, unless it becomes very clear by Friday that he will not be ready. There is a world where he does not practice this week, but still suits up to play.

“When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there,” Morris said, emphasizing that he wants to play, but the holdup is purely health-related. “Everything that we do with Drake is to take care of Drake and make sure he’s good. We won’t put him in harm's way by any means.”

If he is unable to play on Sunday, then Morris said the wide receivers who practice best will be the ones who get the opportunity to play. That is where Deven Thompkins and Dylan Drummond established their roles on special teams for the team. Sunday could be another opportunity for them to carve out a role for themselves.

Aside from the Falcons’ star wide receiver, several other prominent players sat out of Wednesday’s practice or were limited.

Most notable was defensive lineman and the team’s leading sack artist, Brandon Dorlus (groin). The standout second-year player has not missed a game this season.

Defenders David Onyemata (foot) and DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) were also not seen during the open media period and were listed as DNPs on Wednesday.

Linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), the standout special teamer, has not been seen since the Falcons’ trip to Berlin several weeks ago, and made a welcome return to the practice field. The team hopes to get him back into the mix amid their continued issues with special teams.

One positive development is with the Falcons’ guards Chris Lindstrom, who was a full participant after spending the last several weeks in and out of practice, and Matthew Bergeron. Both players were both off the injury report on Wednesday.

See below for the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Falcons’ Week 14 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

FULL PARTICIPANTS:

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPANTS:

LB Kaden Elliss (not injury related – resting)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: