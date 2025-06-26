Analytics Reveal 2 Underutilized Atlanta Falcons Weapons in 2024
Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney were quietly among the league’s best last season when it came to receiver duos. Both players put up over 950 yards and scored five or more touchdowns.
In fact, they were the only duo in the NFL last year to both register 60+ catches, 950+ yards, and five or more touchdowns. However, what fans may not know is how lethal each of them was when it came to the deep ball.
When targeting London on deep passes (20 or more yards), he put up elite results. Quarterbacks last season had a 125.2 passer rating when targeting London down the field. This was the fourth-highest passer rating in the NFL (minimum of 41 attempts) of all wide receivers on deep passes in 2024.
Mooney was right behind him. When targeting Mooney on deep passes, quarterbacks last season had a 118.6 passer rating. This was the fifth-highest passer rating in the NFL on such throws.
Now the Falcons are pairing their elite duo with Michael Penix Jr, who loves to air the ball out.
Kirk Cousins only attempted 42 deep passes last season; only eight starting quarterbacks had fewer last season. But rookie quarterback Michael Penix showed no hesitation to let the ball fly. In three games, Penix had 16 such attempts. Extrapolated over the course of a 17-game season, this would amount to 90 deep balls, which would have led the league in 2024.
So now, one of the best duos in the NFL on deep balls is getting a quarterback who loves to sling the ball deep. The explosive plays should come in bunches for Atlanta next season.
With a bigger threat of the deep ball, Falcons running backs and tight ends should find more space within five yards of the line of scrimmage as well. The Falcons finished No. 6 in total yards last season despite Cousins’s limitations and mid-season swoon.
With Penix slinging it deep and Mooeny and London’s elite deep ball abilities, Atlanta could be a force to be reckoned with on offense in 2025.