Atlanta Falcons Sign former Vikings, Patriots Starter for Additional WR Depth

The Atlanta Falcons got a much-needed win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They did it in a rather unconventional way, playing more three-tight-end sets than any team in the NFL since 2016.

With Drake London missing, the Falcons went heavy on the line of scrimmage. Darnell Mooney and David Sills V rotated heavily as the lone wide receiver on the field.

While it worked against the Saints, the Falcons are hoping they don't have to resort to drastic measures in the future. Looking for more help in the wide receiver room, they signed former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots starter K.J. Osborn to the practice squad, according to team reporter Terrin Waack.

Osborn was originally a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2020 out of Miami. He spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bulls before transferring to the Hurricanes.

He had a good run with the Vikings, especially for a fifth-round selection. He played four years in Minnesota and started 30 games with Kirk Cousins as his quarterback. He had 650+ yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 and scored 15 touchdowns in three years.

The Vikings allowed him to hit free agency, along with Cousins, before the 2024 season, and he signed with the New England Patriots. He played eight games in New England with four starts before the Patriots cut him.

He was scooped up by the Washington Commanders but didn't catch a pass after appearing in just one game.

Just a season removed from 48 catches, 540 yards, and three touchdowns with Cousins at the helm, it makes sense that the Falcons brought in a player who has a long relationship with the quarterback who will finish the season as the starter.

There's no timetable for London's return from a strained PCL and is considered week-to-week. Dylan Drummond was elevated from the practice squad for the Saints game and had three catches for 18 yards in the win. Casey Washington has been missing in action, having played just eight snaps since Week 5.

Osborn represents a low-risk move that could push for playing time as the Falcons play their final six games. The chemistry with the team's starting quarterback is already there.