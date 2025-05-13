Potential Falcons Free Agent CB Target Visits Saints: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have the best chance of winning the NFC South this season if they sweep the New Orleans Saints for the first time since 2016. But first, the Falcons may want to win a contract battle for a veteran cornerback in free agency.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. visited the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Over last weekend, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron argued the Falcons should target Samuel in free agency.
There are a few other teams showing interest in Samuel as well. Fowler reported, though, the cornerback won't sign with anyone until July due to his 2024 injury.
"Samuel, one of the top free agent corners in this year's class, is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April, per sources," tweeted Fowler.
"Samuel, who visited the Saints today, has a check-up in early July, after which he will reconvene with several interested teams.
"Samuel plans to return to the field for the 2025 season."
Until Fowler's update Monday, Samuel's injury had been described as a shoulder ailment. Immediately after the Los Angeles Chargers exited the postseason, Samuel told ESPN's Kris Rhim that he dealt with a "stinger/shoulder injury" from a collision in practice he had after the first month of the season.
Samuel didn't play after Week 4 of the 2024 season.
The injury, the cornerback described, was also related to an ailment he has gone through since he was born.
It's unusual that the true nature of Samuel's injury didn't become public until two months into free agency. But NFL teams have very likely known the full extent of Samuel's injury all offseason.
If he was only dealing with a shoulder injury, a team likely would have already signed the 25-year-old.
A neck injury is obviously a lot more serious than the standard shoulder injury. So, it now makes sense why Samuel remains unsigned.
The Falcons may not want to roll the dice on Samuel with his neck issue. But if he passes doctor evaluations in July, and the Atlanta roster stays as is for another two months, Samuel could be worth the risk.
While the Falcons added upgrades at edge rusher and safety in the NFL Draft, they didn't address outside cornerback. As the depth chart stands now, the Falcons are set to start the same two cornerbacks who led the team to the No. 22 pass defense ranking last season.
Unless undrafted cornerback Dontae Manning emerges this spring as a possible contributor as a rookie, the Falcons could very well follow Samuel's healthy updates between now and July.
The Falcons signed Manning and Kansas' Cobee Bryant after the 2025 NFL Draft. Bryant, though, is expected to compete at slot cornerback just like Atlanta's fourth-round draft pick Billy Bowman Jr.
Samuel posted 13 combined tackles and two pass defenses in four games last season. In 2023, he had 63 combined tackles, 13 pass defenses and two interceptions in 17 contests.