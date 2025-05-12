Falcons Urged to Add Former 2nd-Round CB
The Atlanta Falcons used all of their available draft capital (minus a seventh-round choice) and future assets to address their defensive needs in the 2025 Draft. But one significant need remains -- cornerback.
That's what Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron argued when he named one last offseason move each NFC team should make this spring.
Cameron argued the Falcons should add a veteran cornerback and identified veteran Asante Samuel Jr. as a possibility.
"While the Falcons addressed some of their coverage needs during this year’s draft, the cornerback room continues to be a question mark," Cameron wrote. "Dee Alford has struggled in the slot, which might pave the way for rookie Billy Bowman Jr. to carve out a role. And Mike Hughes‘ inconsistency may lead to Clark Phillips III making a leap on the depth chart.
"Adding more competition never hurts, which could open the door for an option such as Asante Samuel Jr. The 25-year-old struggled with injury in 2024 but posted an 82.0 PFF coverage grade at outside cornerback across 2022 and 2023."
The No. 47 overall pick of the second round in 2021, Samuel finished his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. He started 43 games for the Chargers during his first three seasons. But after four starts in 2024, Samuel suffered a shoulder injury and landed on season-ending injured reserve.
The 25-year-old has been unable to find a new home in NFL free agency. The Falcons make a lot of sense.
Samuel didn't play well in a small sample during 2024. But in 2022 and 2023, Samuel earned strong PFF player grades, particularly in coverage.
The Falcons have A.J. Terrell on one side of their secondary, but Mike Hughes is once again projected to start at the other cornerback spot. As Cameron explained, Hughes has struggled with consistency throughout his career.
Atlanta finished 22nd in pass defense last season with Terrell and Hughes the team's starting cornerbacks.
The Falcons added two defensive backs in the NFL Draft, but neither are likely to play much at outside cornerback.
Samuel would give the Falcons another outside option likely at very little cost.