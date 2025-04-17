Atlanta Falcons Address 'Ridiculous' Roster Hole in NFL.com's Latest Mock Draft
With just over a week to go now until the NFL selection party extravaganza in Green Bay, Wisc., mock draft fatigue is getting real.
Almost everybody is desperate for lights, camera and action to be shouted out loud and clear to help bring a swift end to the prognostication.
After all, even the most casual observer of the Atlanta Falcons has probably heard that from team owner Arthur Blank to general manager Terry Fontenot, the intent is to draft for need on the defensive side of the ball.
Even so, a plethora of various mock drafts have often avoided the most obvious need on the Falcons roster, and have strangely had them selecting a cornerback instead of an edge rusher.
Not so Adam Rank of NFL.com, who has tied his colors to the mast and has the Falcons deploying a common sense approach when they draft Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
“You need to start getting to the quarterback, Falcons,” pleased Rank on NFL.com. “You haven't had a player reach double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15.5 in 2016 -- it's ridiculous. Who better to up the sack count than Green, who led the country in that category last season with 17."
Green's outstanding return of 17 sacks led the collegiate ranks last season as a junior. Developing a more raw prospect like Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart might be off-limits.The Falcons will be relying on the 21-year-old edge to hit the ground running.
In selecting Green, Rank bypassed other possible Falcons’ fits including edge rushers Mykel Williams (No. 23, Packers), Donovan Ezeiruaku (No. 28, Lions), and James Pearce Jr. (No. 29, Commanders). Stewart falls out of the first round completely.
A cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell isn’t completely out of the question, but any temptation Fontenot has to shore up the cornerback room is gone with Jahdae Barron going to the Raiders at No. 6 and Will Johnson to the Saints at nine.
There's little doubt that Rank going with an edge rusher will curry favor with a great number of Falcons fans, or at least the ones who desperately want the team to end their ongoing pass rushing abyss.
Is Green really the rock solid pick the Falcons and Fontenot so badly need to turn the ship back around? Would the Falcons be better off moving back a few picks and taking Mykel Williams and adding a Day 2 pick?
We're one week away from getting some answers.