How Falcons Can Combat Key Dolphins Linebacker in Upcoming Bout
Regardless of his team's record, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks could be a problem for the Atlanta Falcons during their game on Sunday. Brooks, who leads the league in tackles (75) and solo stops (46), gives Miami a playmaker they do not seem to employ anywhere else on the defense. When the team traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in the offseason, Brooks became the de facto leader of the unit. Atlanta will see him appear all over the field and mistake him.
Exploit Him in Coverage
For all of his technical tackle acumen, Brooks struggles to cover anyone well. According to Pro Football Reference, opponents target him more than any other Dolphins defender (35), completing 77.1% of their passes. Miami refuses to take him off the field for any reason. After seven games, Brooks has played every snap for the Dolphins' defense (445).
Making whoever he covers a primary target makes sense. Brooks plays better running downhill towards the action than funneling away from the trenches. If he has to flip his hips and run, he cannot stay with receivers, backs, or tight ends, and he lacks the agility to stick closer.
Sustain Blocks
The main reason Brooks accumulates so many tackles falls into two categories. In an eyeblink, diagnosing if the play is a run or pass, and then figuring out where the hole opens. From there, he shoots the gap, looking to make the stop. Next, blockers struggle to keep him blocked.
At six feet tall and 238 pounds, Brooks is not an overpowering player who sheds blocks with force. Instead, his quick hands swipe away blockers, and he continues to move forward. The Falcons need to lock on and drive him.
Don't Shy Away from the Run
Granted, the Dolphins are one of the league's worst teams. They struggle in almost every aspect of the game in all three phases. However, with Brooks as one of their few defensive bright spots, Atlanta cannot deviate from their desire to run the ball. If Brooks accumulates ten tackles, make sure they all come at least seven yards downfield. Under those circumstances, his impact is negligible, as Atlanta is pushing the Dolphins off the ball and making plays at the second level.
Overview
Brooks recently restructured his deal, giving the Dolphins cap flexibility, perhaps trading him in the process. With the chance to ditch a spiraling team, Brooks will want to make plays at the line of scrimmage and behind it. Atlanta runs the ball just as well as anyone in the NFL. They need to manhandle the Miami linebacker in the run game. After that, force him to cover an athlete downfield. If the Falcons solve the Brooks problem early, they should coast to a win.