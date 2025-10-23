Upcoming Matchup Provides Stage for Falcons Bounce Back Win
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are coming off a rough loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) in Week 7. The Falcons scored just 10 points on the road en route to a 20-10 loss after coming off an impressive 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
Atlanta is not letting the loss linger, turning the page and focusing on winning next week and getting back on track.
“We came in, watched the game today, so that’s behind us and we’re on to Miami,” Falcons sack leader Zach Harrison said on Tuesday. “Trying to win that [Miami] game, and that’s all we’re focused on is just trying to beat Miami.”
It’s been a season of highs and lows for Atlanta. The Falcons' own statement wins over the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, both on primetime, where the defense has absolutely taken over, forcing six total turnovers and 10 sacks in those games. But they’ve also stumbled in key moments, combining for just 10 total points in losses to the Carolina Panthers and the 49ers.
Harrison said he and the defense learned a lot from this loss.
“Yeah, I mean, you learn every week after you come in and watch the game,” The defender said. “You learn every single week. It’s a copycat league. If something works, it’s going to keep being run… the band-aid is off, and we just got to play it better.”
Atlanta will go against another prolific receiving back, the Miami Dolphins’ De’Von Achane. McCaffrey did it all against the Falcons on Sunday. He accumulated over 200 yards of total offense (129 rushing, 72 receiving) and had both of the 49ers' touchdowns.
Achane is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards amongst running backs (211), trailing only Bijan Robinson and McCaffrey. He is tied 10th in the NFL in rushing yards with 472. A week after shutting down James Cook (who is top five in the NFL in rushing yards), the Falcons allowed McCaffrey to run all over them. As Harrison said, the defense has to play it better.
Atlanta’s defense has shown it can dominate some of the league’s best offenses, but consistency will be the key as they look to bounce back against Miami. How the defense looks against Achane will show if this team is really learning from week to week. As Harrison said, the band-aid is off, and now it’s about fixing what went wrong.