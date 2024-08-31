How Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Malone Made Roster Decision 'Undeniable'
When the Atlanta Falcons' special teams unit took the field for the first time this preseason against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium, it was third-year outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone's latest in a bevy of opportunities to prove himself.
He wasted little time.
After Miami Dolphins returner Malik Washington muffed -- and ultimately corralled -- the punt, Malone pounced, dropping the sixth-round rookie for a 10-yard loss. Malone made two more tackles on special teams as the night moved forward.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said Malone was a force in the game's third phase. That's quickly become his identity -- and path to longevity at the sport's highest level.
Malone played only two defensive snaps last season. He worked primarily with Atlanta's second-team defense -- comprised mostly of third- and fourth-string players -- this summer, and he did little in the way of generating pressure off the edge.
And so, when Atlanta began the process of trimming its roster from 90 to 53 players Tuesday, Malone appeared in danger of missing out. Instead, his special teams prowess made the decision easy for Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.
"Let's not even kid ourselves," Morris said Thursday. "You guys got a chance to see what DeAngelo means to this football team on every Friday and Saturday [this preseason] that he went out there and absolutely dominated the kicking phase in games."
The 25-year-old Malone finished the preseason with five tackles. However, his consistently disruptive coverage on kick and punt returns spoke much louder than his final stat line.
Malone, who stands 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and ran a 4.6 40-yard dash two years ago, has a combination of size, strength, speed and tackling that makes him a weapon in the third phase -- even if it hasn't yet translated to defensive success.
As a rookie in 2022, Malone made 29 tackles with four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack across 15 games. He played 216 defensive snaps, which was 22% of Atlanta's total.
He was a logical candidate to take a step forward in his second season, but instead, his role become almost entirely centered around special teams. He played in all 17 games, playing 364 special teams snaps, or 78% of the team's total, and finished the year with six tackles.
But with a new coaching staff -- Morris and Lake replaced Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen, respectively, this offseason -- bringing fresh eyes and skill set preferences, Malone's future became uncertain.
Malone, however, put any internal questions to rest this preseason. And in the process, he helped shut down any ideas that Morris, an outspoken opponent of preseason games, doesn't put any stock in exhibition contests.
"There are some people that say, ‘You know, you don't put much value into the preseason games.’ No, I do, just in different areas," Morris said. "And DeAngelo Malone was one of those guys that we talked about that role clarity. He found a role in a niche and he made it that he was undeniable.
"You had to find a way to keep him on the football team so he can continue to do that at a very high level."
And so, when Atlanta's coverage unit takes the field Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it will do so with Malone leading the charge -- and if his preseason is any indication, he may just be the first to welcome Steelers returner and former Falcon Cordarrelle Patterson back to his old home.