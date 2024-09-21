'Won't See That Again!' Falcons WR Drake London Fined for Celebration at Eagles
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London's game-winning catch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football gave Atlanta its first win of the season but took money from London's bank account in the process.
After securing the go-ahead grab, London raised his left arm, arranged the fingers on his right hand into a gun-like position and aimed toward the sky. The Falcons were penalized 15 yards immediately after, but London suffered further Saturday.
The NFL issued a $14,069 fine to London for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris initially played off the penalty in his press conference Tuesday.
"Drake is a great kid, and his intent was not as a use of a weapon," Morris said Tuesday. "He probably was shooting T-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he's just that kind of a guy, but he was excited. He got excited.
"He's one of those guys that plays with great energy. He immediately apologized on site before I could even get a chance to correct him."
The next day, Morris spoke with a much different tone.
"Drake’s was a celebration that we actually don't want to have happen because of the violence that goes on in our country that we're very sensitive of, but he had no ill will and no intent," Morris said. "That's a mistake by all of us – on all of our parts – to have those things come out with what was going on in our country and not being sensitive to those situations that we definitely are."
Morris noted the Falcons hosted Apalachee High School, the country's latest victims of gun violence, at practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., last week, and the organization is sensitive about those topics.
"We do care," Morris said. "That was just Drake having fun with his fan base and his people up in the stands. You don't really think about those things in the moment, so you've got to be sensitive about all those things.
"We definitely are here at the Falcons and all the belief in the world that Drake immediately apologized."
London publicaly apologized for his celebration Wednesday when speaking with reporters.
"There’s a lot of stuff going around in the world with gun violence that I don’t think I should have displayed there," London said. "So, I’m not too happy with it, and [you] probably won’t see that again from me."
The Falcons (1-1) return to the field at 8:20 p.m. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.