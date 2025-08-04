Atlanta Falcons Ink Offensive Tackle to $30 Million Extension Per Reports
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly extended right tackle Kaleb McGary on a two-year, $30 million deal, according to his agent Collin Roberts.
Tom Pelissero broke the news on X, and it was quickly confirmed by the Falcons.
McGary was entering the final year of his current contract this fall, but said on July 23rd, after the team’s first training camp practice, that he was unconcerned with the process.
“I’m just worrying about this year first,” he said, then, before confirming that he wanted to remain a Falcon. “Any time they want to pay me, you’ll never find somebody more willing to be paid in all your life. But honestly, I’m not really worried about it. I’m worried about the season. If I don’t do my job well enough, then there's not much reason to worry about it [anyway].”
The former first-round pick has started 92 of a possible 93 games for the Falcons over his six seasons. This is his second extension as a Falcon, with the last coming in 2023 on a three-year, $34.5 million deal. This deal keeps him under contract with the Atlanta Falcons through 2027.
This deal is especially significant given the continuity the Falcons have enjoyed along the offensive line. McGary, Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Matthew Bergeron combined to miss just one start last season. All four of those guys will be locked in through at least the 2026 season, along with center Ryan Neuzil.
Now with a contract in hand, the Falcons’ franchise right tackle – and blindside protector of second-year starter Michael Penix – can shift his full focus to preparing for his seventh season in Atlanta.