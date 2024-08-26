Atlanta Falcons Linked as Trade Candidate for Houston Texans WR John Metchie III
The Atlanta Falcons added a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the football this past
offseason. With the additions of Darnell Mooney, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr., they
gave a facelift to an offense that struggled to form an identity in 2023.
Under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Atlanta will have a heavy aerial assault with new additions and ‘old’ pieces, such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.
The offense is set at every position except for the slot wide receiver position. A season-ending
injury to new addition Rondale Moore leaves the door relatively wide open for a player to step
up and grab the role by the horns.
While Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, and Ray-Ray McCloud are talented players, none fill the traditional role of the Falcons WR3 position. That player is star tight end Kyle Pitts, who aligns out wide often, however – the team will need a third receiver to step up down the stretch. With the team having roughly $10 million still in cap space ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline, they may have the means to make a move that could solidify the wideout depth chart.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that multiple teams have contacted the Houston
Texans to inquire about the services of their former second-round draft pick John Metchie III.
Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema immediately linked Metchie to the Falcons, but not as WR3, but WR2 kncking Mooney down a peg.
Last season, Metchie III participated in 16 games after missing his rookie season due to being
diagnosed with leukemia and went through intensive treatments. Thankfully, he's fully recovered and anxious to be involved.
“Absolutely, you kind of figure it will feel better; it is only a matter of time,” Metchie said. “You
go through so long with treatment for so long and even though you are done you are not really
done. You have to give it some time for your body to flush it out and for you to able to keep
building and just flush it out. I kind of expected it would be better.”
The Alabama alum is feeling better this preseason, with 10 catches for 100 yards and a
touchdown.
While he has performed well this preseason, he is still in the thick of a crowded Texans wide
receiver room led by former All-Pro Stefon Diggs and standouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
For the Falcons, the 24-year-old possesses the agility, football IQ, and speed to be a difference-
maker and threat should the team make a concerted effort to acquire him via trade.