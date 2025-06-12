Atlanta Falcons Newcomer, Former Raiders LB Named 'Breakout Candidate' in 2025
Last season, Atlanta Falcons’ linebacker Kaden Elliss proved to be one of the league’s most productive inside linebackers after racking up 151 tackles, tying for the sixth-most in the NFL.
But he might not be performing as a solo act for much longer. With new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich installing a more versatile scheme, the Falcons added another intriguing piece in free agent Divine Deablo, a player who has flashed enough potential at camp to make an immediate impact alongside Elliss.
According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, free agent addition Divine Deablo should be viewed as the Falcons’ “Top Breakout Candidate” this summer.
“The Falcons definitely gravitated to a certain type of defender this offseason. Jeff Ulbrich's arrival as defensive coordinator signaled a shift to smaller, faster players on defense,” wrote Ballentine. “It's also why Divine Deablo's coverage chops and ability to run sideline-to-sideline are going to stand out in Atlanta's summer program this offseason.”
Running a 4.45 40-yard-dash at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, Deablo actually started off as a wide receiver at Virginia Tech, appearing in every game as a freshman before switching to defensive back his sophomore year. He went on to be a Freshman All-ACC in his final year as a Hokie after finishing with 55 tackles and four interceptions.
His best pro season was in 2023, starting 15 games for the Las Vegas Raiders while totaling a career-high 106 tackles and four tackles-for-loss.
Although the Virginia Tech product was a consistent contributor throughout his time in Las Vegas, Falcons linebacker coach Barrett Ruud is hopeful that Deablo will take another leap with his new team.
"I think his best football is still ahead of him," Ruud told Falcons On SI’s Daniel Flick before OTAs. “I think the fact he played primarily safety in college -- in a way, he's still a developmental player, because he's not a linebacker for life.”
Head coach Raheem Morris has been so impressed with him that he believes Deablo is a candidate to wear the green dot (call the defensive plays) for the Falcons.
“His athleticism stands out, it's been unique,” said Morris at Falcons mini-camp on Wednesday. “His length stands out, which has been unique. And really, him keying and being dialed behind the ball, probably a lot better than we thought. Him and Kaden has developed a really nice, calm demeanor linebacker relationship, which is very important, those guys being the quarterback of the defense. Those guys both have shown they're capable of, either one of them, being a green dot.”
If new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich plans to incorporate a variety of defensive looks, it should help to have a versatile defender like Deablo, who can line up all over the field (477 snaps in the box, 158 on the line, 50 in the slot, according to PFF).
With so many new faces on the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have several breakout candidates. Deablo is bringing a much-needed injection of speed that is absent while Troy Andersen sits on the injured list, and it sounds like he’s bringing a lot more.