5 Most Surprising Atlanta Falcons of 2025

The Atlanta Falcons missed another opportunity to make some noise in the NFC South as the division leaders are tied with 7-7 records. At 5-9 with three games left, it may feel like a lost season, but there are several young building blocks on this team that fans should be excited for the future.

Yesterday, we listed the five most disappointing Atlanta Falcons, including a coach, but today we'll hit on the five most surprising Falcons - all players. No, these aren't necessarily the most valuable. Is anyone surprised that Bijan Robinson is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. No, not really.

But there have been several pleasant surprises with this team, and we'll count down the top five, with an honorable mention.

Honorable Mention: Zach Harrison, DL

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison was one of the team's best defensive players before hitting injured reserve. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Left without a position in Jimmy Lake's 2-4-5 prevent defense in 2024, defensive end Zach Harrison wallowed on the bench in what was a wasted season for everyone on that side of the ball.

With Jeff Ulbrich in charge, Harrison found a home as a 3-4 defensive end and thrived there in his third season. He had 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks in just seven games. Harrison missed Weeks 7 and 8 with an injury before returning in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Because of some roster mismanagement, he played a career high 47 snaps, and was put on injured reserve the next week.

5. Kyle Pitts, TE

Kyle Pitts had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts is the highest tight end ever selected in the NFL Draft. He's three games away from finishing his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons. If he had played most of his career like he had the last three games, he'd be a five-time Pro Bowler.

Pitts has 338 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games to push his season total to 797 yards, tying him for second place with George Kittle for most yards among tight ends.

Drake London has missed the last four games, and Darnell Mooney has been missing all season, making Pitts a clear No. 1 target for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Franchise Tag in the NFL was tailor-made for a situation like Pitts. It's a one-year, fully guaranteed deal that pays the player the average of the five highest players at his position. It's scheduled to be $15.9 million in 2026, according to Over The Cap. The average of the 10 highest-paid tight ends is $14.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Whether you think Pitts is a top-five tight end or not, he's certainly top 10. Though I wouldn't want to be the one to give him a four-year deal worth $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.

A one-year deal would give the Falcons leverage to either trade Pitts or give him the opportunity to show his strong finish to the 2025 season is the new norm, rather than a flash in the pan to close out a lost season.

4. Divine Deablo, LB

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo missed four games with a broken arm, and the Falcons suffered during his absence. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We knew Divine Deablo would be an upgrade over the linebacker play the Falcons got in 2024, but I don't think anyone expected him to be as good as he's been in 2025.

The Falcons were leading the NFL in several statistical categories when he broke his arm against the San Francisco 49ers. They lost that game against San Francisco and went on to lose the next four games he missed. The Falcons are 5-4 in games he's started and finished and 0-5 in games he hasn't.

Deablo already has either set or tied career highs in passes defensed, fumble recoveries, sacks, and tackles for loss. He's still just 27 years old and has one year left on his two-year contract. The Falcons may be thinking of an extension for him in the offseason.

3. Xavier Watts, S

Former Notre Dame standout Xavier Watts has 79 tackles and three interceptions as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When gnashing their teeth in the offseason about the Falcons' overpaying to trade back into the first round in 2025, they willfully and consistently ignored the third-round pick Atlanta got in return in that trade.

Xavier Watts became that pick and has started every game this season alongside Jessie Bates III. Sure he's had some rookie mistakes, but he's also corrected them mid-game. He's a shoo-in for All-Rookie teams this offseason, leading his class with three interceptions.

The forgotten man looks like he can be a plus starter in the NFL for the next decade.

2. James Pearce Jr., Edge

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

General manager Terry Fontenot made a bold trade last April, trading a future first and a second round pick for a 2025 first and a third. No one mentioned Watts when discussing the return as they hammered Fontenot for the overpay.

So many scenarios included the Falcons having a poor season and the No. 26 pick in 2025 turning into a top 10 pick in 2026. OK, that happened.

But what they never asked... what if No. 26 turns into a Pro Bowl edge rusher? What if he turns into a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate? Those guys are worth multiple first round picks.

The early returns on James Pearce Jr. suggest he can become that guy for the Falcons. He's first in the NFL among rookies with eight sacks. Teammate Jalon Walker is second with 5.5. No one else even has four.

While the Falcons aren't happy with how the season has gone, they're more than happy with the return on investment in April. The Rams have the Falcons' pick in 2026, and right now, it would be No. 10 overall.

James Pearce Jr. doesn't fall to 10 if he re-entered the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Brandon Dorlus, DL

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has been a menace in the opposition's backfield this season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a redshirt season in 2024, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has played with his hair on fire. Fourth-round picks aren't supposed to be this good, and certainly not this early in their careers, in the trenches.

Dorlus is second on the team with seven sacks. Not counting James Pearce's eight this year, seven is the most any Atlanta Falcons player has had in a season since Vic Beasley had eight in 2019. He's tied with Kaden Ellis with 10 tackles for loss.

Dorlus played a total of 19 snaps in 2024. Having one of the best interior pass rushers in football this season was a huge surprise.