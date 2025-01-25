Potential Safety Help for Atlanta Falcons in Second Round of NFL Draft

70% of the earth is covered by water, the rest by Andrew Mukuba.



In his first year as a true safety, Mukuba posted 5 INTs, 6 PBUs, 0 TDs allowed, and just 74 yards allowed on 23 targets.



He’s also a heat seaking missile against the run, but could clean up tackling.



Day 2 pick.