Impact Defender Atlanta Falcons Needs in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons can draft a game changer with the 15th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the modern NFL, everything starts at the line of scrimmage and the ensuing potential havoc will end up shaping the outcome of most games.
If defense wins championships and offenses wins games, pass rushing directly affects both. As a result, Atlanta picking a player like James Pearce Jr. , the standout edge rusher from Tennessee, makes sense.
Need
Matthew Judon, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie all tried to capture the role of definitive pass rusher in 2024. 31 sacks ranked No. 31 in the league. despite a late flurry of sacks. Opposing quarterbacks sat back and picked the Falcons apart.
A nonexistent pass rush, coupled with a soft-zone behind them allowed quarterbacks to complete a league best (or worst) 69.9% of passes against the Falcons. It's no surprise the Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after the season.
Despite Lake's shortcomings, the Falcons still need an influx of talent on all-three levels of the defense.
Instead of retreads and trades, the team needs to rip the bandage completely away and go all in for a pass rusher like Pearce. Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, and whatever the Saints cobble together at quarterback need to feel constant pressure and harassment.
Why Pearce?
A wise coach once said that if you have a specific tool (speed, strength, agility) you can make it at the next level. For Pearce, this less-than-famous axiom applies. With 19.5 sacks and three-forced fumbles in three seasons, the athleticism combines with production.
The former Volunteer immediately wins with a hyper-explosive first step that places his foot parallel with the blockers outside foot, which helps to negate reach advantage because of the ability to steer away from the passer.
Following that, Pearce with all of his momentum going forward, the speed forces a quick readjustment. At this point, the blocker can choose two options. First, he can attempt to punch the chest with a jab to slow the progress.
Next, the tackle can slide to the outside foot and attempt to guide Pearce to the outside. Now, Pearce does not possess outstanding power to defeat blocks. He does possess the frame to add 10-15 pounds of size to gain power. But he has next-level quickness and agility.
Bottom Line
James Pearce Jr., doesn't need to do anything but make plays on the ball. Forget about dropping into man coverage. The Atlanta Falcons need him to simply disrupt the passing game. Most importantly, that needs to be a continuous process, down after down, snap after snap.
The Falcons will not evolve as a defense, regardless of new coordinators or schemes, if they cannot get home frequently.