Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson’s ‘Growing Pains’ are OK
The Atlanta Falcons fought valiantly against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday Night Football, but it was not enough as they lost 22-17.
The defense played well, holding All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes to just two touchdown throws while intercepting him once. Offensively, Kirk Cousins was efficient despite losing two starting offensive linemen. Additionally, a team that ran the ball effectively in Week 2 was limited to 63 total yards of rushing between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
However, for many Falcons fans, media, and pundits alike – there was a scapegoat for Atlanta's offensive woes - first-time offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Atlanta's final play of the game helped fuel the ire of Robinson's detractors. An outside run that allowed Chiefs backer Nick Bolton time to analyze and close down on Robinson quickly. He flew to the ball all night and had eight tackles in the evening.
At the end of the day, that play was just a microcosm the entire game. After the Falcons initial drive that ended with a touchdown, the Chiefs' defense appeared to be at least one-step ahead of the Falcons offense.
The Falcons played well, but experience reigns supreme early in NFL seasons.
Head coach Raheem Morris is not a new NFL coach, but this team has many new pieces. From Cousins to Robinson, safety Justin Simmons, and edge Matt Judon – this team has only played three games together. When you look at Andy Reid’s team, look how long that core has been together.
- Head Coach Andy Reid – 12 years
- Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo – 6 years
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes – 8 years
- Tight end Travis Kelce – 12 years
- Defensive Tackle Chris Jones – 9 years
They are not the reigning Super Bowl champions for no reason. They have built something that also took time, and Mahomes believes that Atlanta is on the right track.
"That's a good football team," Mahomes said postgame. "I expect them to get better and better because whenever you bring a lot of different pieces in, it takes a little bit to get it going throughout the season.
"But, yeah, that's going to be a team that's going to make a lot of noise as the season goes on."
Was Week 3 winnable for the Falcons? Absolutely. Is it the end of the world that the team is 1-2? Absolutely not.
So, while many may seem upset by Robinson’s play calling, it is essential to remember that he is a first-year offensive coordinator going head-to-head against someone who has been an excellent NFL defensive coordinator for 12 years and has been a part of four Super Bowl-winning teams.
The offense still accounted for 311 yards on the evening for the former L.A. Rams quarterback coach. Moreover, they scored two touchdowns and still had some great play calls, such as the 50-yard pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the second quarter.
A little more chemistry, experience, and fine-tuning will have the team from just being good to a playoff team in no time.
There are still 14 games left, and losing to the reigning Super Bowl champions by just five points should be a building block for the remainder of the season. With three games in a row against NFC South opponents, Morris and his team will have a much better idea of where they stand at the conclusion of those contests.