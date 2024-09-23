Falcons Give Injury Update on Offensive Starters Hurt vs. Chiefs on SNF
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) not only suffered a 22-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but they lost a pair of starting offensive linemen in the process.
Falcons center Drew Dalman and right tackle Kaleb McGary each left the game in the second quarter and did not return. After Atlanta's narrow defeat, head coach Raheem Morris addressed the injuries.
"Not sure right now," Morris said. "I know they wanted to (return) if they could, and they weren't able to."
During Atlanta's third offensive possession, McGary suffered a left knee injury on a 3rd and 6 passing play. McGary took a hit to his lower left leg and fell to the turf, where he stayed on his hands and knees while receiving medical attention.
In McGary's place, Atlanta turned to swing tackle Storm Norton, who started three games for an injured McGary last season.
The 29-year-old was helped off the field and barely put any weight on his left leg. He immediately entered the blue medical talent on the sideline before emerging after the drive's conclusion.
Dalman's injury came the first play of the next series. As running back Bijan Robinson gained two yards on a carry to the left, Dalman had his left ankle rolled up on and hobbled to the sideline, where he sat next to McGary. Dalman was quickly surrounded by trainers.
Ryan Neuzil, who worked as the second-string center throughout the entirety of offseason activities, replaced Dalman.
Atlanta's offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins on his feet, as Cousins was hit 10 times and sacked twice. Morris didn't blame the make-shift group up front for the protection issues on Cousins.
"We won't make excuses about that," Morris said. "We've got a 69-man roster. Love the guys I've got and the guys that went out there and fought for us against whoever. I'll go out there and battle with whoever we've got on our football team."
Morris said he'll have a better feeling for the longevity of Dalman and McGary's injuries in the days to come. The Falcons return to the field at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.