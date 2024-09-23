Falcons Squander Late Chances, Fall to Chiefs on Sunday Night Football: 3 Observations
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) suffered a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday Night Football inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On a night in which owner Arthur Blank was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime, the Falcons had multiple chances to win late but couldn't capitalize and ultimately dropped a primetime heartbreaker.
Here are three takeaways from Atlanta's second loss in as many home games.
Offense Fails to Finish Late
The Falcons had a pair of chances in the fourth quarter. Planted at the Chiefs' 7-yard line inside of five minutes to play, Atlanta had a pair of passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins fall incomplete.
On the following possession, the Falcons marched into Chiefs territory -- but on 4th and inches, an outside sweep to running back Bijan Robinson was stopped in the backfield for a loss.
Atlanta finished the game just 2-of-9 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down, combining to go just 3-of-9. The Chiefs, meanwhile, were 6-of-13 and 1-of-1, respectively.
Falcons Defense Shines Late-- But Not Enough
Kansas City's offense moved the ball at will in the third quarter but failed to do much in the fourth. The unit had just 16 net yards and no first downs.
The Falcons' defense made plays and gave the offense chances down the stretch, but Atlanta's second and third quarter woes defensively proved too much to overcome.
Kansas City's offense scored points on five of six possessions after an opening drive interception. Two touchdowns and three field goals gave the Chiefs enough points to walk out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a victory.
Moral Victory? Atlanta Will Say No, But ...
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowl's and remain undefeated. They're one of the NFL's best teams on a year-in, year-out basis, and will remain that way as long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback.
Yet Atlanta came out swinging. In a true litmus test under the Sunday Night Football lights, the Falcons went toe-to-toe with the Chiefs for 60 minutes.
Granted, all Atlanta has to show for it is a loss, and it remains winless at home this season -- but for an organization with several new faces in high places, Sunday night's game shows the Falcons may be closer to their expected form than initially believed after a difficult Week 1.
Atlanta returns to action at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.