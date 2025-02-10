Atlanta Falcons on Alert as Dallas Cowboys Ponder Micah Parsons's Future
As far as premier edge rushers go, it's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons would love to get their hands on one.
Of course, salary cap restrictions will point Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot toward the NFL Draft for a more cost effective solution to their debilitating pass rush issues, but that doesn't mean discussions won't be had in Flowery Branch about trade options.
Shockwaves are of course still reverberating around the NFL over the sudden availability of elite Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Ever since Garrett penned his trade request, Atlanta has been listed as a potential landing spot several times over.
NFL insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero think several premier edge rushers could be on the move, and now a sudden puff of smoke emerges over Jerryland suggesting that Dallas Cowboys star edge Micah Parsons might be made available for trade.
"While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom," Both Rapaport and Pelissero reported. "If the Cowboys are willing to listen, they may get it.
“Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told NFL.com in December that the team will study the wisdom of having so much money invested in so few players, but added: ‘I can't imagine there's a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet.’ Parsons is due about $24 million on the fifth-year option year on his rookie contract in 2025.”
Badly saddled by their own salary cap baggage, such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys owner and chief conductor Jerry Jones might be hoping that somehow he can turn the clock back to capture some Hershel Walker type lighting in a bottle.
If the Cowboys were to ultimately balk at furnishing Parsons with the record breaking new contract he so desires, it would undoubtedly take a minimum of two first rounders to get anywhere near the negotiating table with Jones.
Considering his age (25), position, and production, Parsons might be the most valuable defensive player in the NFL. Reigning defensive player of the year Pat Surtain was in the same draft as Parsons. He signed a new contract last season that pays him $24-million per season on average.
That would make him just the eighth-highest paid edge rusher, a full 50% lower than Nick Bosa’s $34 million.
Even after missing four games last season, Parsons registered 12 sacks. It's commonplace how he hits double figures in that individual category.
Additionally, you can certainly factor in some injury issues, and a salary that might end up paying the 25-year old as much as $40 million per season moving forward.
All told, dream scenarios seldom play out peachy in Atlanta, so sticking to the draft will remain the best option for Fontenot and Co. As expensive as Parsons will ultimately be to acquire, the risk wouldn't be worth the reward for the Falcons.