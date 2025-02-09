Falcons Trade for Browns' Myles Garrett? Insider Says 'Absolutely a Scenario'
The Atlanta Falcons, who finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks this season, need pass rush help -- and the Cleveland Browns, who are vehemently against any move, may be forced to trade star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
But is there a world where the Falcons and Browns unite to solve each other's problem? And is it this one?
According to The Athletic NFL insider Jeff Howe, there is "absolutely a scenario" where the Falcons and Browns agree to a deal.
"I think Cleveland, when they get to the realization that ultimately they're going to have to move the guy, and they’re going to look to the NFC first, and a team like Atlanta is certainly one of those teams," Howe said on 92.9 The Game. "No, they’re not looked at as an immediate contender for 2025.
"But you could group them in with Tampa or Arizona, teams like that, that are going to be looking to add a piece that helps them make that push."
The 29-year-old Garrett, who's been an All-Pro five straight years and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, recorded 14 sacks and a league-high 22 tackles for loss while starting all 17 games in 2024.
Garrett has two years left on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed in 2020, and according to NFL.com, he carries cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.4 million in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Atlanta, meanwhile, is 27th in the league in cap space with negative-$11 million, according to OverTheCap. The Falcons also have only five draft picks, including just two -- their first- and second-round picks -- in the top 100.
On the surface, the Falcons lack capital. Still, Howe feels they can make an offer too good for Cleveland to deny.
"They need a big time pass rusher," Howe said. "And if they shelled out a couple first round picks to try to get Myles Garrett, I don’t think anybody would be complaining about that."
The Falcons have expressed public interest in improving their pass rush. Perhaps that entails making the call to Cleveland -- and seeing how far their interest takes them.