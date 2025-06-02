Falcon Report

Falcons Sign Former Titans DB

The Atlanta Falcons made a roster move Monday, adding one safety while releasing another.

The Atlanta Falcons signed former Tennessee Titans safety Josh Thompson on Monday.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Hours after finishing their fourth OTA practice of the summer, the Atlanta Falcons swapped one defensive back for another Monday evening.

Atlanta has signed -- and reunited with -- defensive back Josh Thompson, the team announced in a press release Monday. In correspondence, the Falcons released safety Benny Sapp III, who spent the final month of 2024 on the team's practice squad.

The 25-year-old Thompson went undrafted out of the University of Texas in 2022 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made Jacksonville's 53-man roster after initial cutdown day but was released and eventually returned to the practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans signed Thompson from the Jaguars' practice squad in mid-October, and played in six games while battling a knee injury. In his appearances, Thompson played 83 snaps -- all on special teams -- and made four tackles.

Thompson was released by the Titans in late August but re-joined the practice squad in early November. He did not play during the 2023 season and became a free agent after the campaign ended.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Thompson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Houston Texans in mid January of 2024 but was released in early April. He was a free agent until August 2025, when he signed with the Falcons.

Atlanta released Thompson with a waived/injured designation on the final day of roster cuts Aug. 27, 2024, and he went unsigned for the entire regular season.

Now, he's back in the fold, joining a safety room spearheaded by veterans Jessie Bates III and Jordan Fuller along with third-round safety Xavier Watts.

