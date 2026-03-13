Former Atlanta Falcons OL Slams Team On Way Out Door

Departing Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson had some choice words about his now former team on social media. While responding to what appears to be internet trolls on his Instagram page, Wilkinson had this to say about the Falcons: “Good luck with that,” he wrote . “Clown show over there.”

Wilkinson followed that comment up with a second reply to the account ‘Falcons Formula,’ saying, “Thanks for supporting me when half these people commenting wouldn’t. [I] bailed the Falcons out when they had no where to turn. Good luck moving forward.”

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He has a solid point there. After it became public that the Falcons lost both of their right tackles to various injuries on the final day of training camp, they really did have no other options. Former general manager Terry Fontenot made several moves after the roster cuts to provide some insurance, but it would never be necessary.

The versatility of Wilkinson was put on full display in 2025. After practicing all summer as a guard – the same position he started at for them back in 2022, he quickly moved out to the starting right tackle position. Following the initial flurry of moves, Wilkinson proceeded to start all 17 games at right tackle, never letting a secondary option even get a shot to play.

After that display in the regular season, Wilkinson inked a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the last team for which he was a consistent starter. He last played for the Cardinals in 2023, when he started nine games.

The former undrafted free agent has put together a pretty remarkable career. His time in the league has spanned nine seasons. In that time, Wilkinson has appeared in 96 games, with 62 starts.

The offensive lineman has bounced around the league a bit since spending his first four years with the Denver Broncos (2017-20), but injuries played a role in that. Wilkinson has landed on the injured reserve three times between 2020 and 2023, forcing him to miss 24 games over that span. His rebound in 2025 was a good thing to see, and the 31-year-old will have the chance to continue some of that positive momentum into next season.

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the Falcons have signed one offensive lineman to join their unit. Former Tennessee Titans center Corey Levin joined the team on Thursday.