Atlanta Falcons Signing a Familiar Face from Cleveland Browns
The Atlanta Falcons are reuniting with cornerback and special teams ace Mike Ford.
Atlanta agreed to sign Ford to a two-year, $4 million contract Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ford, 29, played in all 17 games for the Falcons during the 2022 season, his lone in Atlanta. He drew two starts at cornerback but played only seven percent of the defensive snaps. However, he played 83% of the team's snaps on special teams. He totaled 15 tackles.
Upon leaving Atlanta after 2022, Ford signed with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he’s spent the last two seasons. He has played in 33 games with one start, making 41 tackles and his first career interception.
Atlanta Falcons Free Agent Tracker
The 6-foot, 195-pound Ford played over 70% of Cleveland’s special teams snaps in each of the past two campaigns.
Now, Ford, who went undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State in 2018 and has also played for the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, is back with the Falcons — and working under special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.
Williams said during the 2022 season he used Ford as teach tape even before he arrived in Atlanta. Williams added Ford can "single-handedly take out the gunner by himself" while helping punt returners get vertical.
But perhaps most importantly, Williams lauded Ford's presence off the field as a leader and for his ability to do the little things that may go unnoticed.
"I view him as an impact player," said Williams. "I know when he's in our room, he brings a lot of great energy, football IQ, awareness, he's positive, he's a leader, he leads by example. He's been a great addition to our special teams unit.
"He does a great job of leading by example, playing with great effort; in our room, we talk about 'great plays are made from great effort' — and he shows week in and week out that great effort."
And he’ll get to show it in Atlanta again.