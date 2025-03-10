Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Tracker 2025 - Shocking Player Release

Keep up with all the comings and goings from the Atlanta Falcons with our NFL Free Agency tracker.

Scott Kennedy

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett in a move to free up significant salary cap space.
The Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett in a move to free up significant salary cap space. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The contact period for NFL free agency opens at Noon on Monday. We have all of the latest news and notes regarding the Atlanta Falcons including a table at the bottom that keeps track.

11:00 a.m.

Falcons one of several teams in the mix for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

10:30 a.m.

The Falcons sent shockwaves through Atlanta and the NFL with the release of team-legend Grady Jarrett. Atlanta could save up to $16-million with his release, and they were 30th in available space heading into the contact period.

READ MORE: Falcons Release Grady Jarrett

3/9 9:00 p.m.

Falcons extend offensive tackle Jake Matthews to become salary cap compliant. Matthews will get $38-million guaranteed over the course of the next-two seasons, tying him to the Falcons through 2027.

3/9 8:00 p.m.

Atlanta never got the chance to sign New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. The Falcons were considered to have significant interest in reuniting Sherwood with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but he never made it to free agency.

3/9 6:00 p.m.

The Chicago Bears are considered a possible favorite for Falcons free agent center Drew Dalman according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 Free Agents

Name

POS

AGE

Status

Dee Alford

S

27.3

Unsigned

Robert Burns

FB

26.4

Unsigned

Lorenzo Carter

Edge

29.2

Unsigned

Drew Dalman

OC

26.3

Unsigned

Ross Dwelley

TE

30.1

Unsigned

Eddie Goldman

DT

31.2

Unsigned

Ta'Quon Graham

DL

26.2

Unsigned

Richie Grant

S

27.3

Unsigned

Antonio Hamilton

CB

32.1

Unsigned

Demone Harris

DL

29.2

Unsigned

Khadarel Hodge

WR

30.2

Unsigned

Mike Hughes

CB

28.0

Unsigned

Matt Judon

Edge

32.5

Unsigned

Kevin King

CB

29.8

Unsigned

Rondale Moore

WR

24.8

Unsigned

Storm Norton

OT

30.8

Unsigned

Brandon Parker

OT

29.3

Unsigned

Justin Simmons

S

31.2

Unsigned

James Smith-Williams

DL

27.6

Unsigned

Kentavius Street

DT

28.8

Unsigned

Elijah Wilkinson

OG

30.1

Unsigned

Avery Williams

PR/KR

30.5

Unsigned

Josh Woods

LB

28.7

Unsigned

Micah Abernathy

S

28.1

ERFA

Harrison Hand

CB

26.2

RFA

Kyle Hinton

OG

27.0

RFA

Nathan Landman

LB

26.2

RFA

Ryan Neuzil

OC

27.6

RFA

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Kennedy
SCOTT KENNEDY

Home/News