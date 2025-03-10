Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Tracker 2025 - Shocking Player Release
The contact period for NFL free agency opens at Noon on Monday. We have all of the latest news and notes regarding the Atlanta Falcons including a table at the bottom that keeps track.
11:00 a.m.
Falcons one of several teams in the mix for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
10:30 a.m.
The Falcons sent shockwaves through Atlanta and the NFL with the release of team-legend Grady Jarrett. Atlanta could save up to $16-million with his release, and they were 30th in available space heading into the contact period.
READ MORE: Falcons Release Grady Jarrett
3/9 9:00 p.m.
Falcons extend offensive tackle Jake Matthews to become salary cap compliant. Matthews will get $38-million guaranteed over the course of the next-two seasons, tying him to the Falcons through 2027.
3/9 8:00 p.m.
Atlanta never got the chance to sign New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. The Falcons were considered to have significant interest in reuniting Sherwood with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but he never made it to free agency.
3/9 6:00 p.m.
The Chicago Bears are considered a possible favorite for Falcons free agent center Drew Dalman according to a report from Jordan Schultz.
Atlanta Falcons 2025 Free Agents
Name
POS
AGE
Status
Dee Alford
S
27.3
Unsigned
Robert Burns
FB
26.4
Unsigned
Lorenzo Carter
Edge
29.2
Unsigned
Drew Dalman
OC
26.3
Unsigned
Ross Dwelley
TE
30.1
Unsigned
Eddie Goldman
DT
31.2
Unsigned
Ta'Quon Graham
DL
26.2
Unsigned
Richie Grant
S
27.3
Unsigned
Antonio Hamilton
CB
32.1
Unsigned
Demone Harris
DL
29.2
Unsigned
Khadarel Hodge
WR
30.2
Unsigned
Mike Hughes
CB
28.0
Unsigned
Matt Judon
Edge
32.5
Unsigned
Kevin King
CB
29.8
Unsigned
Rondale Moore
WR
24.8
Unsigned
Storm Norton
OT
30.8
Unsigned
Brandon Parker
OT
29.3
Unsigned
Justin Simmons
S
31.2
Unsigned
James Smith-Williams
DL
27.6
Unsigned
Kentavius Street
DT
28.8
Unsigned
Elijah Wilkinson
OG
30.1
Unsigned
Avery Williams
PR/KR
30.5
Unsigned
Josh Woods
LB
28.7
Unsigned
Micah Abernathy
S
28.1
Harrison Hand
CB
26.2
Kyle Hinton
OG
27.0
Nathan Landman
LB
26.2
Ryan Neuzil
OC
27.6