Atlanta Falcons Set to Start 2 Rookies on Defense Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After a “redshirt” class from the Atlanta Falcons 2024 rookies, the 2025 draft class is expected to make significant contributions right away. The Falcons made five selections during this year’s NFL draft: linebacker Jalon Walker (15th overall), edge rusher James Pearce Jr (26th overall), safety Xavier Watts (96th overall), defensive back Billy Bowman Jr (118th overall), and offensive tackle Jack Nelson (218th overall).
Two of the Falcons’ five rookies are now penciled in as week one starters, with head coach Raheem Morris announcing in Thursday’s pressers that Xavier Watts will start at safety and Billy Bowman Jr. will start at the nickel cornerback position.
“Xavier Watts has earned a spot as the starting safety next to Jessie [Bates],” Morris said.
He was then asked about the nickel cornerback competition that has been raging on throughout the offseason.
“Billy Bowman. Billy Bowman you know finished with a strong lead there obviously,” Morris said. “And he’ll be the guy to go out there first that you can consider probably as the starter when you put it out there in the depth chart.”
Two new faces will now be roaming the Atlanta Falcons secondary in 2025. Bowman and Watts are both players who knew how to get their hands on the ball in college. In his last two seasons at Oklahoma, Bowman recorded eight interceptions, three of which he took all the way back for scores.
“If you don’t like watching him play, then you just don’t like football,” general manager Terry Fontenot said in regards to the defender earlier in the offseason.
Known for his versatility in college Bowman is expected to bring that to Atlanta’s defense. He revealed earlier this month that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s defense requires players to be able to do many different things.
“I think his [Ulrbich’s] defense is very complex,” rookie nickel cornerback Billy Bowman said. “Allows us to do a lot of things, whether that’s just you know, being underneath defender and shoot gaps, blitz off the edge, blitz in the B gap at times, you know, play man. So it’s very versatile and you know, I love that being able to do everything.”
Bowman’s diverse skillset will be relied on during the Falcons' upcoming season.
Meanwhile, safety Xavier Watts, in his final two years at Notre Dame, recorded 13 interceptions. He led the nation in picks in 2023 with seven and followed it up with six more in 2024, the second-highest mark in college football last year.
Watts is excited to go out there and compete with veteran safety Jessie Bates for interceptions.
“Obviously, if I get the chance to be alongside with Jessie [Bates], playing this year, you know, I’d love to compete with him for interceptions,” Watts said.
Watts and Bates competing for interceptions in the secondary will be a sight to see.
Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are set to start in this new look Atlanta Falcons defense. The Falcons are hoping the youth movement will pay immediate dividends after a lackluster performance from the unit last year.