Versatility a Key Component of Jeff Ulbrich’s Defense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- Following a disappointing season in which the team finished 31st in the NFL in sacks, and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was fired after just one season, the Atlanta Falcons brought back Jeff Ulbrich to be the defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Ulbrich returns back to Atlanta, where he coached for six years from 2015-2020.
A new energy is apparent in Atlanta, especially on the defensive side of the ball with Ulbrich bringing in a defensive identity built on aggressiveness. Part of this new defense is rooted in versatility, a trait that Atlanta’s 2025 rookie class brings to the table.
“I think his [Ulrbich’s] defense is very complex,” rookie nickel cornerback Billy Bowman said. “Allows us to do a lot of things, whether that’s just you know, being underneath defender and shoot gaps, blitz off the edge, blitz in the b gap at times, you know, play man. So it’s very versatile and you know, I love that being able to do everything.”
Bowman played safety in college at Oklahoma. However, since being drafted to Atlanta, he has primarily been practicing at the nickel back position. Despite the slight position change, the rookie has a ton of responsibility in Ulbrich’s system, and he is not shying away from it at all. Bowman went on to explain that all the defensive backs in this defensive system should be able to do “everything”.
“But as far as DBs goes, a lot of them are interchangeable, and I mean I’m sure we would ask all of our DBs to be able to play everything,” Bowman said.
Bowman isn’t the only Falcons’ rookie expected to contribute in multiple ways on the defensive side of the ball. Jalon Walker, who was the first player Atlanta selected during the 2025 NFL draft, is also expected to showcase “versatility”.
Walker suffered a minor hamstring injury last week in camp, which set him back a bit in terms of how he could be used in the defense. Head coach Raheem Morris said as of right now, Atlanta primarily had Walker as an edge rusher. However, as Walker gets more comfortable in the defense, he will also be moved around.
“And then as he gets comfortable, and more comfortable playing, obviously missed a little time last week, but you’re able to move him around a little more because that’s a big part of his strengths,” Morris said.
He said that this is all going to happen “pretty quickly." As Walker returns to health, he too will be in that versatile role in Ulbrich’s new defensive system.
A new scheme that emphasizes aggression and versatility, along with rookies that contribute in more than one way, it really may be a new defensive era in Atlanta, beginning in 2025.