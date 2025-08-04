Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Day 7 Report: Pearce Stays Feisty, Cobee Shows Up
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Game week has arrived at Atlanta Falcons training camp as the team gears up for its first preseason matchup of the season on Friday when the Detroit Lions come to Atlanta.
Head coach Raheem Morris said he feels good about the healthy competition that is continuing to evolve, but this weekend will be a big first opportunity to do it against a player in a different uniform.
“Obviously, [we’ve] got a young football team, so there will be a lot more people playing than we had last year,” Morris said. “You have a couple of young guys out there that have to go out there and show some competitive things. You've got some positions that are up for battles. You want to see some of those things happen.”
There are not a whole lot of positions that are up for grabs, as the team is loaded with several entrenched starters – most notably on offense. However, several roster spots are certainly up for grabs, and Friday will be a big opportunity for some of those younger players to get their shot to impress.
Practices have been especially lively this season, and Monday was no different. Despite the cold, dreary weather, the energy was high this morning. Morris was seen taking some reps opposite Drake London – and it did not go well for the Falcons’ head coach in that matchup.
No Penix or Cousins on Friday
In an unsurprising announcement, Morris confirmed to the media that neither Michael Penix nor Kirk Cousins would take any snaps against the Lions on Friday.
"Penix won't get out there, and Kirk won't get out there," Morris said at his press conference Monday morning. "We'll see (Easton) Stick; we'll see Emory (Jones). That's probably the most definitive thing that I can tell you right now," Morris said.
Morris is historically not a big believer in playing his starters in the exhibition games, and that will be no different in week one of the preseason.
Both quarterbacks looked sharp today, though, and Penix was his normal self despite the inclement weather. He was getting great zip on passes and looked crisp.
Jalon Walker and Xavier Watts return to practice
The pair of rookies had been notably absent over the last few open practices, Walker with a hamstring issue and Watts with an undisclosed ailment.
Raheem Morris confirmed before practice that both would be involved this week in the lead-up to Friday’s game, but in different capacities.
The rookie said he’s been taking “mental reps” every day on the sideline to keep himself involved. Despite missing a week or so of work, Walker is not concerned with where he stands in preparation for his rookie season.
“Just because I know myself,” he said about why he’s not worried. “I pride myself on staying prepared, in all situations, mental intensity, like I said, the mental preparation and things that I take pride in, of just being in the film room, being in my journal, things like that. I feel like I'm ahead of the game on the ball, just because of that, having that time out there doesn't say I'm behind the ball.”
Walker was seen in the early portions of practice and during the individual drills, but was not participating in 11-on-11. Watts was also suited up, but in a similarly limited role and was not seen during the 11-on-11 portion.
It remains to be seen if either of them will be suited up on Friday.
Another scrap from James Pearce Jr.
Rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has quickly developed a reputation as a scrappy player who is not afraid to mix it up. He’s already been involved in several altercations throughout the early parts of camp, and today was no different.
The first-year player was in the thick of another scrum, but it was hard to see what caused the dust-up. Chris Lindstrom declined to disclose what caused it, but did say he likes the energy the rookie is bringing to practice every day.
“[Pearce] is a great player, and he’s making the plays in practice,” he said. “He’s doing a really good job. I think part of it is just the competitiveness between the offense and defense, and learning how to work with each other.
“James is doing a phenomenal job in bringing great intensity to practice and getting us better up front and offensive line the same way. And it's not just him, it's really the whole front, and I think with [Ulbrich] and the urgency and the competitiveness that he's bringing on defense, it's just better in getting us sharpened on both sides.”
Fellow rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker echoed the thoughts of the Falcons’ veteran right guard.
“It’s just the competitor in him,” Walker said. “We get after it, and like I said, we’ve got that one speed, and once it clicks on, there’s just no stopping it.”
While appreciating the intensity, Morris has been vocal about limiting the scuffles. He was seen getting into Pearce’s facemask after today’s scrap, and the edge rusher was removed from the next rep.
Kicker updates
Younghoe Koo and Lenny Kreig’s kicker competition continued in Monday’s rainy conditions, adding an added layer to the battle. Koo won the day today, authoritatively connecting on all four of his kicks. Kreig missed one of his kicks, with two coming in a little wobbly.
As of this writing, it feels like the job is Koo’s to lose. After practice, the interim said the pressure is no different than any other year.
“It’s the same thing,” Koo said about the kicker battle. “Week one comes, it doesn’t really matter what you’ve done or what you haven’t done in the past. What matters is what happens right there, and I have to be ready for that.”
Cobee Bryant picks off Kirk Cousins
The undrafted free agent started training camp on the NFI list but was activated last Tuesday. He made his first big splash of the summer with an interception off Kirk Cousins during 11-on-11 drills.
Morris called Bryant “the most famous” UDFA he’s ever been around during the offseason activities, and the popularity seems to be felt by his teammates in the locker room.
“He’s a ball of energy, and I appreciate Cobee so much,” said Jalon Walker. “The energy he brings to the locker room and the energy he brings outside. That’s what we need on this defense, of course, and him getting that pick today brings a smile to everybody.”
After missing the early parts of camp, he will need to continue making good impressions to secure his place on the team’s 53-man roster. The cornerback room is filled with bodies this summer, with cemented starters A.J. Terrell Jr. and Mike Hughes, as well as Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford, Mike Ford Jr., Natrone Brooks, Lamar Jackson, Grayland Arnold, Dontae Manning, Keith Taylor, and fellow rookie Billy Bowman Jr.
That number will be trimmed in half by the end of the month, but his first big opportunity to gain separation will be coming this Friday in the team’s first preseason game.
Side Notes
- Kaleb McGary inked a two-year extension after Monday’s practice. The deal ensures the Falcons’ entire offensive line will be locked down to at least 2026.
- There were several members of the national media on hand for today’s practice. CBS, ESPN, and NFL Network were all present and interviewing players.
- With wind chill, practice on Monday was about 30-40 degrees cooler than any practice so far this summer. Despite the conditions, players were still bouncing around, and several hundred fans were still in attendance.